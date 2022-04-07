Demeo: PC Edition brings virtual tabletop co-op to early access today Those looking to try Demeo's multiplayer tabletop gaming experience without a VR headset should find the PC Edition to be quite fun.

Demeo was one of the more interesting releases of 2021. In a time where the COVID-19 pandemic made us all more cautious about social gatherings, Demeo stepped up to the plate to provide a cool and immersive virtual tabletop RPG in which we could interact and cooperate with our friends to overcome various fantasy-fiction dungeons. Now, Demeo: PC Edition extends that experience beyond the VR headset and regular PC players can join in on the fun as this version enters early access today.

Resolution Games announced the arrival of Demeo: PC Edition in early access in a press release on April 7, 2022. As of today, Demeo: PC Edition arrives in Steam Early Access to let PC players engage in all of the content the game has been providing to VR players over the course of the last year. There are three module adventures to explore (randomized so each adventure presents new challenges each time), five different character classes to choose from, and even cross-play with the original VR edition so you can play with your friends on Demeo in either form.

Demeo: PC Edition has been a welcome addition to the ongoing content in the game as a whole. It makes it so you don’t need to have a VR headset to enjoy the game with your friends, which is valuable in of itself. That said, the fact that you can also crossplay with VR players and access most of the content on the same page as others is also great. For instance, the recently released Bard class is available for PC players now. Further features are also on the way in Demeo’s 2022 content roadmap that will be released simultaneously in the VR and PC versions, including a PVP mode and two new adventure modules to explore.

With Demeo: PC Edition out in early access, be sure to check out our impressions of this version of the game. Stay tuned for further updates on upcoming features, such as launch dates on new adventures and PVP, as they become available.