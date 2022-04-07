New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 13

We're diving back into Halo Infinite to build our teamwork skills and crush our competition.
Sam Chandler
1

Halo Infinite continues to be a staple in the Shacknews staff’s diet. We consume it every week, and every week we cross our fingers and hope for more nourishment from 343 Industries. This week, we’re diving back into Halo Infinite for some more team building exercises. We might even chat about the upcoming changes to the game which hopefully adds more goodness to our plate. The fun kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

If you’ve not been keeping your finger on the pulse, you might have missed that the Shacknews staff gathers each week on Thursday night to dive into some Halo Infinite. We take this opportunity to come together as a team and do some team building exercises, which often involves a lot of Big Team Battle.

Recently, 343 Industries released a blog post that highlighted how Season 1 of Halo Infinite was tracking and the plans the team has for Season 2. Part of these plans includes tweaking various aspects of the game. It’s a massive blog post with a whole lot of details, and I definitely want to talk about it with the team. Come along and weigh in and let us know what you think of it all.

As always, I’d love to thank everyone who comes by and chills out in the chat. Your participation means a whole lot. If you haven’t already, be sure to hit the follow button so you don’t miss when we go live and if you can, use your free monthly sub to subscribe to the channel. Unlock this feature by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

