New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Mad Streets brings ragdoll punch parties to Indie-licious

Join us on today's Indie-licious livestream as we throw down in some bountiful brawls in Mad Streets.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
2

There’s something absolutely ungraceful about an unsanctioned fight. It’s awkward, sketchy, and kind of scary, but it’s also sometimes a beautiful trainwreck. This week on the Indie-licious livestream, we aim to capture more of that last quality as we jump into the knockdown drag-out brawls of Mad Streets.

Mad Streets comes to us from the developers at Craftshop Arts Inc. It’s currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia as of March 14, 2022. It’s all about fights! Not just any fights, though. It’s not Street Fighter or Guilty Gear, but rather a physics-driven carnival of fisticuffs, grappling, and bashing across a variety of different modes. Whether you want to throw down solo or multiplayer, local or online, the options are there for you to pummel your pals, the AI, or even inanimate objects into pulp with your hands, legs, and everything else at your disposal.

Join us as we play Mad Streets on Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions such as Indie-licious. Your interaction and encouragement help us to keep these streams going with maximum fervor. Of course, if you’d like to support us further, then you ought to consider a follow and subscription to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Every little bit plays a part in us bringing better livestream content for your viewing pleasure. You can also subscribe for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription and link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming, netting you a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

The Mad Streets are calling and our knuckles are itching for a fight. Let’s get ready to throw down on today’s Indie-licious. Join us as we go live shortly!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola