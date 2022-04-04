ShackStream: Mad Streets brings ragdoll punch parties to Indie-licious Join us on today's Indie-licious livestream as we throw down in some bountiful brawls in Mad Streets.

There’s something absolutely ungraceful about an unsanctioned fight. It’s awkward, sketchy, and kind of scary, but it’s also sometimes a beautiful trainwreck. This week on the Indie-licious livestream, we aim to capture more of that last quality as we jump into the knockdown drag-out brawls of Mad Streets.

Mad Streets comes to us from the developers at Craftshop Arts Inc. It’s currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia as of March 14, 2022. It’s all about fights! Not just any fights, though. It’s not Street Fighter or Guilty Gear, but rather a physics-driven carnival of fisticuffs, grappling, and bashing across a variety of different modes. Whether you want to throw down solo or multiplayer, local or online, the options are there for you to pummel your pals, the AI, or even inanimate objects into pulp with your hands, legs, and everything else at your disposal.

Join us as we play Mad Streets on Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions such as Indie-licious. Your interaction and encouragement help us to keep these streams going with maximum fervor. Of course, if you’d like to support us further, then you ought to consider a follow and subscription to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Every little bit plays a part in us bringing better livestream content for your viewing pleasure. You can also subscribe for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription and link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming, netting you a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

The Mad Streets are calling and our knuckles are itching for a fight. Let’s get ready to throw down on today’s Indie-licious. Join us as we go live shortly!