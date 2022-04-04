Truth Social loses two key executives after rocky launch for Trump's app The wheels may be starting to come off for the former president's latest online scheme.

Just weeks after the rocky launch of the new social media platform designed for modern conservatives and Donald Trump fans, two members of the Truth Social team have opted to step away from the operation, according to reports.

According to Reuters, Josh Adams and Billy Boozer have exited the company. Adams had served as Chief Technology Officer with Boozer operating in the role of Chief of Product Development. The pair were initially recruited to the project due to their background in the tech industry and alignment with the political values of the Trump organization.

Truth Social officially kicked off last month on February 20, 2022, when the platform’s iOS app was released into the wild. The launch has reportedly been plagued with bugs and has prevented many potential users from accessing the social network. Devin Nunes, former congressional representative turned Fox News contributor and current CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group explained to users that the iOS app would be fully functional within the United States by the end of March 2022.

Those familiar with the matter believe that the departures of Adams and Boozer indicate a significant blow to the stability of the platform. “If Josh has left… all bets are off,” one of Reuters’ sources said of tech chief Adams, referring to him as the “brains” of the operation. Boozer had been in a role overseeing infrastructure and design.

The exact reasoning behind the departures is still unknown, but the development is likely not a positive for the fledgling social media network. Donald Trump has been removed from participating on Twitter and Facebook in recent years due to repeated violations of the terms of service. Conservative social network Parler also died an unceremonious death recently once it ran afoul of its hosting provider’s terms and conditions.

If Truth Social is unable to get the ship steered back on course soon, it could fall away much like other recent attempts to build a social network catering to Tump’s conservative fan base.