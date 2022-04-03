Weekend Discussion - April 3, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Would it be a Sunday without a lovely sudoku puzzle? For today's puzzle, Simon is treated to a puzzle themed after an atom. There are only four digits given, which is certainly alarming. However, the one constraint makes this one possible. Digits on the grey lines must be between the digits in the circles at the either end of the line.

Is the Warmind going to return in Destiny 2?

It certainly seems as though Rasputin is too important for its story to be over. Similarly, I wonder if the Nine will have a larger role in the coming battle against the Witness?

Space news

Apparently our Solar System is encased in some kind of bubble? Check out the video to learn more. It's certainly some sci-fi level discovery. It's just incredible how little we know about the universe and our own existence within it.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Destroy the chariots in Elden Ring

Did you know you can destroy the chariot in #ELDENRING ? 😳 pic.twitter.com/cGyODHZOLH — ichi 番 (@ichibadassTV) March 31, 2022

This would have made some dungeons much easier to deal with.

Slime robot!

A robot made of magnetic slime could be deployed inside the body to perform tasks such as retrieving objects swallowed by accident.https://t.co/EYpnx56vNO pic.twitter.com/zA3hMO80xQ — New Scientist (@newscientist) March 31, 2022

Technology is so cool.

The universe and the library

"The Universe (which others call the Library) is composed of an indefinite & perhaps infinite number of hexagonal galleries...



The Library is unlimited & cyclical. If an eternal traveler were to cross it in any direction, he'd see the same volumes repeated."



-Jorge Luis Borges pic.twitter.com/73r4V7Q59f — Paul Halpern (@phalpern) March 31, 2022

Infinity is tough to comprehend.

Cat discovers a cactus

pic.twitter.com/io6ytKcqrx — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) April 2, 2022

Look at his face!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

