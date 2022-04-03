New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - April 3, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Would it be a Sunday without a lovely sudoku puzzle? For today's puzzle, Simon is treated to a puzzle themed after an atom. There are only four digits given, which is certainly alarming. However, the one constraint makes this one possible. Digits on the grey lines must be between the digits in the circles at the either end of the line.

Is the Warmind going to return in Destiny 2?

It certainly seems as though Rasputin is too important for its story to be over. Similarly, I wonder if the Nine will have a larger role in the coming battle against the Witness?

Space news

Apparently our Solar System is encased in some kind of bubble? Check out the video to learn more. It's certainly some sci-fi level discovery. It's just incredible how little we know about the universe and our own existence within it.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Destroy the chariots in Elden Ring

This would have made some dungeons much easier to deal with.

Slime robot!

Technology is so cool.

The universe and the library

Infinity is tough to comprehend.

Cat discovers a cactus

Look at his face!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Take a look at this photo of Rad! Be sure to check out Shackpets, we've just released a special update to celebrate Lola's birthday! 

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola