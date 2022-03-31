Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 1: First discount for The Witch Queen

Most of the Destiny 2 player base has been jumping into The Witch Queen for several weeks. However, there may be a few players who haven't had a chance to experience it yet. For those players, the expansion is now on sale for the first time. Pick your favorite retailer and dive right in!

Earlier today, we also wrote about the tragic passing of Coffee Talk creator Mohammad Fahri. Now's a good time to remind everyone that you can help support his family by picking up Coffee Talk off either Steam or GOG.com with both storefronts having the game on sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Europa Universalis 4. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack, Conquest of Paradise, Wealth of Nations, Res Publica, Art of War, and El Dorado DLC/expansion packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Common Sense, The Cossacks, Mare Nostrum, Rights of Man, Ultimate Music, Ultimate E-book, Mandate of Heaven, and Third Rome DLC/expansion packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Cradle of Civilization, Monuments to Power, Rule Britannia, Ultimate Unit Pack, Dharma, and Golden Century DLC/expansion packs. These activate on Steam.

Steam

