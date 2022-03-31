Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 1: First discount for The Witch Queen

Most of the Destiny 2 player base has been jumping into The Witch Queen for several weeks. However, there may be a few players who haven't had a chance to experience it yet. For those players, the expansion is now on sale for the first time. Pick your favorite retailer and dive right in!
Earlier today, we also wrote about the tragic passing of Coffee Talk creator Mohammad Fahri. Now's a good time to remind everyone that you can help support his family by picking up Coffee Talk off either Steam or GOG.com with both storefronts having the game on sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- City of Brass - FREE until 4/7
- Total War: Warhammer - FREE until 4/7
- Epic Games Spring Sale
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $29.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $24.79 (38% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (30% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $15.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $13.99 (30% off)
- Road 96 - $13.97 (30% off)
- The Big Con - $7.49 (50% off)
- Lake - $14.99 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $15.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $19.49 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.99 (60% off)
- What the Golf? - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale 2022.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $39.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded - $7.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $29.19 (27% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.29 (81% off)
Gamebillet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.37 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $27.18 (32% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $25.18 (37% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $20.95 (58% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $29.69 (34% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $7.49 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Coffee Talk - $7.79 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City - $18.74 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $32.49 (35% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- CrossCode - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $15.99 (20% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.49 (25% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - $2.09 (65% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - $2.09 (65% off)
- Tron 2.0 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $16.65 (66% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $10.19 (66% off)
- Carrion - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.34 (84% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $2.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.79 (70% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Quake: The Offering - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 4,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Games Festival Spring Edition, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $27.19 (32% off)
- KeyWe [Steam] - $13.39 (46% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $13.04 (35% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Donut County [Steam] - $3.31 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.62 (49% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $6.37 (58% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Europa Universalis 4. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack, Conquest of Paradise, Wealth of Nations, Res Publica, Art of War, and El Dorado DLC/expansion packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Common Sense, The Cossacks, Mare Nostrum, Rights of Man, Ultimate Music, Ultimate E-book, Mandate of Heaven, and Third Rome DLC/expansion packs. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Cradle of Civilization, Monuments to Power, Rule Britannia, Ultimate Unit Pack, Dharma, and Golden Century DLC/expansion packs. These activate on Steam.
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Devolver Publisher Sale
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Devolver Publisher Sale.
Steam
- Coffee Talk - $8.83 (32% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $31.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- Simfest
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- GRID Legends - $39.59 (34% off)
- Democracy 4 - $20.24 (25% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $8.74 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Simfest Sale.
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $29.69 (34% off)
- Death's Door - $11.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Spiritfarer - $10.19 (66% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $17.99 (55% off)
- Frostpunk - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
