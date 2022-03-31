Cities: VR release date set for late April 2022 on Meta Quest 2 Fast Travel Games has given a release date to its VR adaptation of Paradox Interactive's star-performing city builder.

One of the cooler announcements to come out of the VR space in recent news was the upcoming virtual reality adaptation of Cities: Skylines. Developer Fast Travel Games is taking the solid foundation that Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have poured into Skylines and is adapting it in Cities: VR. We’ve been waiting to hear more on this one for a while and Fast Travel Games finally gave us just that in the form of a release date. Cities: VR will be launching on the Meta Quest 2 at the end of April 2022.

Fast Travel Games, Paradox Interactive, and Meta Quest announced the Cities: VR release date in a press release with a new YouTube gameplay video to go along with it on March 31, 2022. According to the announcement, Cities: VR will officially be launching on the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) on April 28, 2022. There is no word on it coming to further VR platforms or SteamVR at this time.

Cities: VR promises to be a faithful and fun adaptation of the city-building and management system that made players fall in love with the original Cities: Skylines. Ever since its original announcement, it has had us wanting to dive in and get a hands-on virtual feel for the planning of our urban dream metropolis (slightly less paradise-like urban sprawls). While it’s a shame that players on VR devices outside the Quest 2 will seemingly have to wait a bit longer to get in on this, it’s still good to see Fast Travel Games is moving along with the adaptation so well.

With the April 28 release date set on the 2022 video game calendar, stay tuned for further updates and details on the way to the game’s launch. We’ll have the latest Cities: VR coverage right here on Shacknews.