How to complete all Gorimondo missions - Kirby and the Forgotten Land What all of the Gorimondo missions are in the Brawl at the Mall stage, and how to complete them.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land there’s a boss battle at the end of each world, with the first one being against Gorimondo in The Brawl at the Mall. Similar to other stages in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the fight with Gorimondo comes with missions attached. There are five missions for you to complete during the fight against Gorimondo. Wondering which ones you might have missed, and how to complete them? Here’s what you need to know!

Gorimondo is the first boss battle in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

When battling against Gorimondo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you’re going to want to keep the stage’s five missions in mind. In the event you don’t complete all five missions the first time around, the stage is replayable, so you can tackle it as many times as needed.

That said, it is possible to complete all five missions the first time you take on Gorimondo if you know what they are ahead of time. To help you with that, here’s a list of the five missions you’ll need to complete in The Brawl at the Mall battle against Gorimondo.

All Gorimondo Missions in The Brawl at the Mall

There are five missions for you to complete in the battle against Gorimondo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Clear the stage.

Slip through Gorimondo’s legs.

Defeat Gorimondo with the Sword ability.

Clear within 2:00

Clear without taking any damage.

The first mission in regards to clearing the stage is one you’ll unlock automatically after you defeat Gorimondo. The other four missions have specific requirements, and can be easily missed if you don't know what they are, for example, if you go against Gorimondo with a Copy Ability other than Sword.

Speaking of which, to complete all five Gorimondo missions, you’ll need to equip the Sword ability. If you don’t have this equipped after entering The Brawl at the Mall stage, there’s an opportunity to swap your Copy Ability before reaching Gorimondo, as seen in the image below.

One Gorimondo mission is tied to defeating him using the Sword Copy Ability.

Once you have the Sword ability equipped, you’re going to want to jump in and take down Gorimondo as quickly as possible, within 2:00 minutes, without taking damage. To help with this, it’s recommended that you evolve the Sword ability as evolving Copy Abilities allows you to deal more damage. The more damage you’re able to deal and the quicker you’re able deal it, the easier it’ll be to defeat Gorimondo within 2:00 minutes. And by defeating Gorimondo quickly, it’ll be easier for you to defeat him without taking damage as well.

There are a few opportunities to slip through Gorimondo's legs, like when he pauses with his foot in the air while trying to stomp on Kirby.

Note that while you’re fighting, you’re also going to want to take a moment to slip through Gorimondo’s legs. You can knock this mission out early by timing Gorimondo’s foot stomps. Before Gorimondo brings his foot down, there’s a brief pause where he holds his foot in the air. With Gorimondo’s foot in the air, there’s more room for Kirby to slide his way through. Just be careful to get through Gorimondo’s legs and move far enough away afterwards to avoid the inevitable stomp!

Once you have all five missions completed for The Brawl at the Mall, you’ll have rescued a grand total of seven captured Waddle Dees and are set to move on to the next world, Everbay Coast.

We hope this guide has helped give you a better idea as to what the Gorimondo missions are in The Brawl at the Mall stage, and how to complete them. For more on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, be sure to check out some of our other guides including one on how to redeem Present Codes.