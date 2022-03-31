New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo Infinite - Episode 12

After a brief foray into another Halo title, the team are back for some more Halo Infinite.
Sam Chandler
Wow, is it that time of the week already? That’s right, it’s Halo Infinite time. The team are jumping back into Halo Infinite after last week’s Halo 2 session. Will we come out more victorious and in better shape than we did a few weeks ago? Tune in to the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET to find out.

The Halo Infinite Big Team Building livestream will begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will go for two hours. During that time, you can expect all manner of Halo Infinite plays from Big Team Battle to Tactical Slayer, maybe even a round of Oddball if I can sneak it in under everyone’s noses.

Last week, we decided we’d mix it up with some Halo 2. That game, despite the rough edges of online connection and pings, remains a stellar experience. I don’t know if you saw, but I was putting up some impressive kills. Check out the clip of me getting 36 kills in a Team Snipers match on Beaver Creek. Good times. The Halo 2 Sniper Rifle feels so good.

We love playing a bit of Halo here at Shacknews and we also love hearing from our community. Make sure you stop by and say hello and also follow the channel. In fact, if you’ve got Amazon Prime linked to Twitch, you can subscribe using a free monthly sub. We would greatly appreciate it.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

