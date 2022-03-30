Everybody's Golf online servers to shut down in September 2022 Sony is officially shutting down access to multiplayer modes for the much beloved 2017 golf title Everybody's Golf later this year.

Whether you originally know it as Everybody’s Golf or Hot Shots Golf, PlayStation’s cartoonish golfing series has garnered a lot of love over the years, leading up to its latest versions in the form of the 2017 Everybody’s Golf and the 2019 Everybody’s Golf VR. It’s been a while since these games came out though and it looks like PlayStation Studios is ready to close shop on the 2017 game as far as online servers go. Everybody’s Golf servers will be shut down in late September 2022, cutting off access to online multiplayer modes.

The announcement of closing servers for Everybody’s Golf was shared on the game’s PlayStation Store page. According to the page, Everybody’s Golf online servers will officially be shut down on September 30, 2022.

“All online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date,” the announcement explains. “You will still be able to play and enjoy the game in single-player offline modes.”

With that, it would appear that multiplayer in Everybody’s Golf will be entirely shuttered, even if the game is still somewhat playable.

Heading over to the Everybody's Golf page on PlayStation Store shows the announcement of servers closing in September 2022.

Everybody’s Golf has been a solid franchise for enjoyable golfing for many years as a first-party PlayStation title. Better known previously as Hot Shots Golf in North America, the series has been a go-to golf title under the development of Clap Hanz and Japan Studio. With the 2017 game’s servers shutting down, one wonders if PlayStation has plans for a new iteration in the series, though nothing has been announced at this time.

Nonetheless, Everybody’s Golf was another beloved title in PlayStation’s golfing franchise, garnering favorable critiques from both critics and players alike. It’s nice that the game will still be playable in some form, but the multiplayer shutting down definitely takes away aspects that make Everybody’s Golf shine. As we head towards the server closure date in September, stay tuned for further details and updates.