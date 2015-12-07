Everybody's Golf online servers to shut down in September 2022
Sony is officially shutting down access to multiplayer modes for the much beloved 2017 golf title Everybody's Golf later this year.
New details of New Hot Shots Golf have been revealed. Learn more about the upcoming PlayStation 4 golf title here.
Sony has announced a new Hot Shots Golf is currently in development for the PlayStation 4
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational, the Vita game from last year, is coming to PS3 next week.
Hot Shots Golf for Vita is coming to the PlayStation 3 in Japan, signaling a possible port for the US as well.