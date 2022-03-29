Resident Evil 4 VR devs talk bringing the GameCube classic to virtual reality The change of perspective meant that a lot of the puzzles and combat in Resident Evil 4 had to be reformed.

Resident Evil 4 VR took the virtual reality and Resident Evil worlds by storm. The game managed to take what fans loved about the original and improve and build upon the experience. Shacknews recently had the pleasure of sitting down with Executive Producer Tom Ivey to discuss the process of taking a beloved title and bringing it to an entirely new platform. Check out the interview below!

Taking a game from one perspective and transforming it into another is tough enough without having to take into consideration a new platform. Add to this the challenge of virtual reality and it’s incredible to see the end result that Armature Studio was able to deliver.

When speaking with Ivey, he shed some light on how this process works. The team listed everything in Resident Evil 4 that could be interacted with and then went about thinking of ways to reform the mechanics. The trouble was working out how to change the world while still keeping the puzzles and ensuring it felt the same but also made sense in VR.

Ivey also offers some insight into how the team actually started work on Resident Evil 4 VR and the relationship with Capcom. There’s a wealth of knowledge here, including how the team balanced being able to hold two weapons at once and how the game almost balances itself with the inclusion of physical movements.

It’s incredible to hear how the developers went through and brought the GameCube title to an entirely new platform and perspective. The game has received critical acclaim, with Shacknews’ own TJ Denzer stating in his Resident Evil 4 VR review that it is the “best and most enjoyable version of Resident Evil 4 to ever come out.” For more developer insights, stop by the GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channel.