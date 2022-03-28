ShackStream: Pompom sends little hamsters on big adventures on Indie-licious We're in for some cute platforming fun as we play Pompom on today's episode of the Indie-licious livestream!

We’re a big fan of cute animals here at Shacknews (truly, who isn’t?), and that extends to solid looking games that feature them. Especially when those games look like colorful, fun-as-heck platformers to boot. That’s why this week on Indie-licious, we’re jumping into the adventures of Pompom!

Pompom: The Great Space Rescue comes to us from the folks at TOMO Camp and PID Games. It was recently released on March 14, 2022, coming out on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch later this year. The game puts players in the role of helping the titular Pompom, a little hamster with the heart of a big hero. When his owner Hoshi comes home with gems that seemingly fell from the sky, he is kidnapped by the nefarious pirate Captain Cat and his gang and whisked off to space. Pompom goes on an adventure to defeat Captain Cat and the Space Cat Pirates. Instead of controlling Pompom, we’ll place props and platforms to help him navigate levels.

Join us as we go play Pompom on today’s Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

