New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

ShackStream: Pompom sends little hamsters on big adventures on Indie-licious

We're in for some cute platforming fun as we play Pompom on today's episode of the Indie-licious livestream!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

We’re a big fan of cute animals here at Shacknews (truly, who isn’t?), and that extends to solid looking games that feature them. Especially when those games look like colorful, fun-as-heck platformers to boot. That’s why this week on Indie-licious, we’re jumping into the adventures of Pompom!

Pompom: The Great Space Rescue comes to us from the folks at TOMO Camp and PID Games. It was recently released on March 14, 2022, coming out on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch later this year. The game puts players in the role of helping the titular Pompom, a little hamster with the heart of a big hero. When his owner Hoshi comes home with gems that seemingly fell from the sky, he is kidnapped by the nefarious pirate Captain Cat and his gang and whisked off to space. Pompom goes on an adventure to defeat Captain Cat and the Space Cat Pirates. Instead of controlling Pompom, we’ll place props and platforms to help him navigate levels.

Join us as we go play Pompom on today’s Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream shows such as Indie-licious. Your engagement and interaction continue to encourage us to bring our best to these shows. Just as well, if you’d like to support ShackStream productions further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to score a free Twitch subscription. If you want to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Pompom has a big adventure ahead of him and he needs our help! Join us as we venture to space to thwart Captain Cat and the Space Cat Pirates on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live shortly!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola