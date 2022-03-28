Call of Duty: Vanguard gets two-week free multiplayer trial If you've skipped out on Call of Duty: Vanguard, the doors to the game's multiplayer are about to open to everyone for free.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is about to kick off its Season 2, introducing new maps, game modes, and more. However, what if you're among those who didn't pick up the latest annual offering from Activision and Sledgehammer Games? To celebrate Season 2, Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer is going to be available to play free of charge for a whopping two weeks.

Many of Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer modes will be available to play for free starting on Wednesday, March 30. The free access period will run all the way through Wednesday, April 13. This will include both of the new multiplayer maps that are set to debut with the launch of Season 2. Casablanca is a three-lane map that takes place over a busy marketplace, offering some new climbable surfaces. Meanwhile, Gondola is just what its name implies, taking place in an outdoor, three-lane map with a moving gondola traveling between a massive gulch and a tall watchtower.

Over in the Alps, players can take part in a new capture-based objective mode. They'll be tasked with capturing all of the map's bases before declaring victory. To aid them, they can utilize weaponry and vehicles purchased from nearby Buy Stations using funds earned from completing objectives.

While Vanguard's free multiplayer period is mainly for showcasing the new Season 2 content, a lot of the game's existing maps and modes will also be available for play. You can learn more about that over on the Call of Duty website.

The Call of Duty world is about to get interesting. While Vanguard will be the current game until the next Modern Warfare sequel releases later this year, that sequel may be the last game in the franchise for a while. Rumors are pointing to the series skipping 2023, though Activision has since denied those reports.

While we noted in our review that there's not a lot that's new to Call of Duty: Vanguard, it's hard to argue with a price of zero dollars. If anything new pops up during this two-week free multiplayer trial period, we'll be sure to let you know here at Shacknews.