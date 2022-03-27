Weekend Discussion - March 27, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a sudoku that apparently stumped a whole lot of the testers. What's really unique about this one is that there are absolutely no 5s in the solution.
Destiny 2 lore time!
Saladin certainly has calmed down quite a bit since in recent years.
Check out this highlight from our Halo 2 stream
You've gotta love scoring 36 kills in a Team Snipers match in Halo 2. Despite some rough edges, Halo 2 still feels fantastic to play.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Dance time!
Somebody needs this right now. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/KElXkvOLE8— TG (@TG22110) March 26, 2022
I love cockatoos.
Look inward and search for the answer
Me: Is the natural state of the soul quiet or chaos?— sand ghost (@moutheaters) November 9, 2017
Taco Bell cashier: Look buddy, it’s transient, shifting like water
Where does your soul flow today?
Bill is learning the ways
Not sorry. #EldenRing pic.twitter.com/04PIGiw7jw— Bill Lavoy (@RumpoPlays) March 26, 2022
Love to see unique solutions.
COOKIE!
A friend forwarded me the best rear windshield wiper ever. Just picture the wiper blade being on. pic.twitter.com/MCreSal5WI— David Greisman (@fightingwords2) March 27, 2022
This is a great product.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Bigger Than Big - Super Mal
- Strangers - Van She
- Talk Like That - The Presets
- The Fallout - The Haunted
Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week
- Gun Jam wants you to rip and tear to the beat
- Ghostwire: Tokyo director & composer on designing the game's soundscape
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land review: Mouthful of deliciousness
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite Kirby game?
