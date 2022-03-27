Weekend Discussion - March 27, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku that apparently stumped a whole lot of the testers. What's really unique about this one is that there are absolutely no 5s in the solution.

Destiny 2 lore time!

Saladin certainly has calmed down quite a bit since in recent years.

Check out this highlight from our Halo 2 stream

You've gotta love scoring 36 kills in a Team Snipers match in Halo 2. Despite some rough edges, Halo 2 still feels fantastic to play.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Dance time!

Somebody needs this right now. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/KElXkvOLE8 — TG (@TG22110) March 26, 2022

I love cockatoos.

Look inward and search for the answer

Me: Is the natural state of the soul quiet or chaos?



Taco Bell cashier: Look buddy, it’s transient, shifting like water — sand ghost (@moutheaters) November 9, 2017

Where does your soul flow today?

Bill is learning the ways

Love to see unique solutions.

COOKIE!

A friend forwarded me the best rear windshield wiper ever. Just picture the wiper blade being on. pic.twitter.com/MCreSal5WI — David Greisman (@fightingwords2) March 27, 2022

This is a great product.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

