Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Through the Tunnel walkthrough How to beat the Through the Tunnel stage with all missions and objectives complete.

While playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you’ll work your way through a variety of stages, each with hidden Waddle Dees for you to find and missions to complete.

If you’re itching to get 100% completion on stages like Through the Tunnel, you’ve come to the right place. In this walkthrough, we’ll show you how to beat the Through the Tunnel stage with all hidden Waddle Dees found, and every mission on the list complete.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Through the Tunnel walkthrough

There are four hidden Waddle Dees and three unique missions to complete in the Through the Tunnel stage in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

When you start the Through the Tunnel stage in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you’re first going to want to inhale one of the fire breathing enemies which the game refers to as Hot Heads.

The reason you want to inhale one of these Hot Heads is because there are a number of lantern switches in this stage that you’ll need to light up in order to reveal hidden Waddle Dees and collectible figures.

If you don't have Kirby's Fire Copy Ability equipped, be sure to inhale one of the fire breathing Hot Head enemies to get yourself ready to light up lantern switches in the Through the Tunnel stage.

The first lantern switch can be found on the right-hand side of the entry area. Light this lantern switch, then follow the coin path to the left.

Light the lantern switch, then follow the trail of Star Coins over to an area with an explodable bomb block.

There, you’ll want to attack the bomb block to break open the adjacent wall, revealing a hefty helping of Star Coins for you.

Attack the bomb block to have it explode and break open the wall to reveal a pile of Star Coins.

After that, head up the ladder and into the next area. You’ll find a number of enemies which you can either defeat or ignore. Keep heading straight until you see a Mouthful Mode opportunity that’ll let Kirby turn into Dome Mouth.

Open the dome using Dome Mouth in order to reveal a switch that, when pressed, opens a secret room on the left. Revealing this room will complete the “find the secret room” mission.

Not only will exploring this room complete one of the stage's missions, it'll also allow you to collect a hidden Waddle Dee.

In the secret room, you’ll fight a few enemies and after that, will be able to uncover the first hidden Waddle Dee in the Through the Tunnel stage by opening up the treasure chest at the back of the room. Head out of the room and into the next area, past the bridge and platform with Star Coins on it, into the next area.

Light this lantern switch to reveal an arrow made of Star Coins.

On the left, you’ll find another lantern switch to light which reveals an arrow of Star Coins on the ground pointing towards a set of platforms that raise and lower on their own. Head past the platforms, and keep an eye on the right-hand side of your screen to spot another lantern switch.

Light this lantern switch, then follow the Star Coin path to the top of the building on the left.

After lighting this lantern switch, a coin trail will pop up leading you up to the top of a nearby building. There, you’ll find a switch that when pressed, opens the room below allowing you to collect another figure.

Hit the switch to open up the room below and reveal a hidden collectible figure.

Head past the next set of platforms until you see another lantern switch surrounded by three spiky foes. Light this switch, then head straight and to the right until you see another coin trail leading up over the door to the next area.

Light the lantern switch then follow the Star Coin path up to the roof of the building on the left.

Follow the coins up to the top, then lead left until you read a bomb block which you can explore to open a hidden room below with a hidden Waddle Dee inside.

Collect the Waddle Dee, then head through the door into the next area. Here, you’ll see a rope on the ground. If you don’t have the Fire Copy Ability equipped, there’s also a fire enemy you can have Kirby swallow in order to equip it.

Use Kirby's Fire Copy Ability to light the rope on the ground, then follow the path of the rope up to the cannon.

Use your fire attack to light the rope on the ground, then follow it straight to a cannon.

Have Kirby sit in the cannon, then wait for the fuse to reach it and launch Kirby up to a hidden area.

Have Kirby sit in the cannon before the fuse reaches the cannon, then wait and the cannon will launch Kirby straight up, revealing another hidden area with a Waddle Dee for you to rescue. Collect the Waddle Dee, then move to the next area.

Collect the Waddle Dee, then jump down and head into the next area.

Look for a set of stairs that give you a Mouthful Mode prompt. With Kirby as Stairs Mouth (as the game calls it), follow the path forward and use B to attack foes and break blocks as you encounter them.

Inhale the stairs by pressing and holding B to turn Kirby into Stairs Mouth.

You can also use Stairs Mouth to break open a cracked section in the wall for some bonus Star Coins.

Press B while using Stairs Mouth to have Kirby fall against the cracked wall to reveal a few bonus Star Coins.

When you reach an area with a bomb block, position the Kirby stairs to the left so you can jump up and break the block. Note you’ll want to press and hold Y to release Kirby from his Stairs Mouth form.

Line up the stairs, then press and hold Y to have Kirby spit them out, allowing him to climb up and break the bomb block.

At the top of this area, breaking the bomb block will reveal a hidden collectible figure to add to your collection.

Don't forget to grab the collectible figure before heading back to the stairs.

Grab this, then inhale the stairs again and proceed forward. On the wall, you’ll see a poster with an X on it. Position the stairs, then use them to have Kirby reach the poster and knock it off the wall, thereby completing the “remove the wanted poster” mission.

Position the stairs to allow Kirby to reach and remove the wanted poster.

The next area has another rope you can light, however it won’t work if the stairs are on the rope so be sure to move the stairs up against the barricade near the platform with the cannon on it.

Make sure you don't block any part of the fuse with the stairs.

With the stairs in place, light the rope, climb up, put Kirby in the cannon, and wait until he’s launched up to the top. At the top, you’ll find a hidden Waddle Dee and two treasure chests full of Star Coins.

The cannon will launch Kirby up to an area with two treasure chests and a hidden Waddle Dee for you to rescue.

Collect everything, then head right into the next and final area.

Destroy the grass to the left of the cage full of Waddle Dees to reveal a chest with a collectible figure inside.

Here, you’ll want to burn or cut the grass to the left of the cage full of Waddle Dees as doing so will reveal a treasure chest with another hidden collectible figure inside. Grab this, then touch the Waddle Dee cage to complete the stage.

We hope this walkthrough has helped you complete the Through the Tunnel stage of Kirby and the Forgotten Land with all hidden Waddle Dees found, and all missions completed.

For more on Kirby and the Forgotten Land, be sure to check out some of our other guides including this walkthrough for the previous stage, Downtown Grassland.