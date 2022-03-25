Lost Ark was the most viewed game on Twitch throughout February 2022 According to the latest StreamElements State of the Stream, Lost Ark was the most watched game on Twitch and second most watched category last month.

It’s no secret that Lost Ark caught the gaming world by storm when it launched in February 2022. Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games brought the free-to-play MMORPG to Western audiences and the game proceeded to take off like a rocket, pulling impressive amount of players on Steam and ending up as one of the hottest games for streaming in the month. It garnered so much attention that it was the most watched game on Twitch for the entire month of February 2022.

This information comes to us from the latest StreamElements State of the Stream report for February 2022, compiled with data from StreamElements analytics partner Rainmaker.gg. According to the report, Lost Ark was the most watched game on Twitch for the month of February 2022, pulling in 143 million hours of viewing. Its closest competitor was League of Legends at 131 million hours and Grand Theft Auto V trailed behind that at 127 million.

Lost Ark made a major impression in the gaming and livestream scenes with its Western launch in February 2022.

Further still, Lost Ark was the second most viewed category of all on Twitch in February, only falling behind the ever dominant Just Chatting category. This is aided by the fact that Lost Ark had a huge start when it launched February, pulling in over 4.7 million new users after its Western launch. It now supposedly has a player base of 20 million users globally. We also reviewed the game highly, praising its solid combat system, enjoyable PVP and PVE content, and more.

February 2022 was an overall down month for livestream viewing overall, but Lost Ark carried the torch brightly on Twitch for Amazon Games and Smilegate. It will be interesting to see if it can keep that momentum in further months. Stay tuned for more StreamElements updates and reports.