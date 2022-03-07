Lost Ark now has over 20 million global users People can't get enough of Lost Ark.

Smilegate and Amazon Games shared an exciting announcement today that Lost Ark has surpassed 20 million global users. The news comes after reports last month that Lost Ark amassed 4.7 million new registered players following the game’s Western launch on February 11.

Not only did 4.7 million new players jump into Lost Ark following its Western release, it also had an impressive showing on Steam with SteamDB reporting Lost Ark hit 1.325 million concurrent players, the second highest concurrent player total in Steam history.

In the press release regarding Lost Ark exceeding 20 million global users, it was noted that over 10 million of these users come from North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

“Overall, the excitement surrounding Lost Ark from around the world is quickly gaining steam, as evidenced by the growing number of global players,” remarked Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “Together with Smilegate, we are committed to supporting the growing community with a robust roadmap of updates in the years to come.”

“Lost Ark has been well-received by experts in terms of development value and game quality, and the number of users is steadily increasing,” stated Wongil Chi, CEO of Smilegate RPG.

If you’re unfamiliar with Lost Ark and are wondering what the hype is about, it’s a free-to-play MMORPG set in the fictional world of Arkesia. It’s a PC exclusive, can be downloaded from Steam, and no and you don’t need an Amazon account to play it.

Overall, it’s clear Lost Ark is a massive success for Smilegate and Amazon, and we look forward to seeing how Lost Ark will continue to grow as the year progresses. For more on Lost Ark, be sure to read to read through our full review of the game!