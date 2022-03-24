ShackStream: Big Team Building in Halo 2 - Episode 11 The Shack Staff are jumping online to play a bit of Halo, but instead of Infinite, we're diving into Halo 2.

It’s time for your weekly dose of Halo. This week, we’ll be jumping into 2004’s Halo 2 in order to crush some opponents and maybe each other. You can tune in to the fun as it unfolds at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

The Halo 2 livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and will go for two hours. This should give us plenty of time to get a whole heap of Halo gameplay in. We’ll likely try some matchmaking against other players from around the world and perhaps even a couple of custom games. I’m always up for some Lockout with old-school MLG rules.

So, why the change from Halo Infinite to Halo 2? Thanks for asking. Well, after the challenging time we had last week where we struggled to put together a few wins, we thought it would be a good idea to revisit our roots and see how Halo 2 is going. As one of my favorite games, I cannot wait to play more.

Be sure to stop by the livestream and leave a message in chat. We love a bit of community engagement! While you’re there, you should also make sure you follow and even subscribe. By linking Amazon Prime to Twitch you can get a free sub to use each month – so much sure you do that.