The IGF & Game Developers Choice Awards 2022 winners and finalists

The Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards are back and ready to celebrate various achievements in and around the video game industry. Below we’ve got a recap of all the nominees and winners, so let’s dive into the results!
The Independent Games Festival Awards
Best Student Game winner: Live Adventure
Nominees:
- Cai Cai Balao
- Abriss
- Letter Lattice
- Small Life
- Nainai’s Recipe
- Live Adventure
Seumas McNally Grand Prize winner: Inscryption
Nominees:
- Inscryption
- Unpacking
- Loop Hero
- The Eternal Cylinder
- Cruelty Squad
- Unsighted
Excellence in Audio winner: Inscryption
Nominees:
- Toem
- Unpacking
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Mini Motorways
- Sable
- Inscryption
Excellence in Design winner: Inscryption
Nominees:
- Inscryption
- Unpacking
- Overboard!
- Strange Horticulture
- Webbed
- Midnight Protocol
Excellence in Narrative winner: Inscryption
Nominees:
- Last Call
- Neurocracy
- Closed Hands
- Overboard!
- Inscryption
- Unpacking
Excellence in Visual Art winner: Papetura
Nominees:
- The Eternal Cylinder
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- Papetura
- Fuzz Dungeon
- The Wild at Heart
- Jett: The Far Shore
Nuovo Award winner: Memory Card
Nominees:
- Memory Card
- Okthryssia and Saturnia's Bureaucratic Adventures
- Space Hole 2020
- Tux and Fanny
- Cruelty Squad
- Sparkles & Gems
- Fuzz Dungeon
- Cuccchi
Audience Awards winner: Mini Motorways
The Game Developers Choice Awards
Game of the Year winner: Inscryption
Nominees:
- Inscryption
- Forza Horizon 5
- Resident Evil Village
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
Best Audio winner: Unpacking
Nominees:
- Returnal
- Unpacking
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galazy
- Forza Horizon 5
Best Design winner: It Takes Two
Nominees:
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Halo Infinite
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
Best Debut winner: Valheim
Nominees:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Valheim
- Wildermyth
- The Artful Escape
- Sable
Innovation Award winner: Unpacking
Nominees:
- It Takes Two
- Wildermyth
- Unpacking
- Inscryption
- Deathloop
Best Narrative winner: Psychonauts 2
Nominees:
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Unpacking
Social Impact Award winner: Boyfriend Dungeon
Nominees:
- Before Your Eyes
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Best Technology winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees:
- Halo Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
- Hitman 3
Best Visual Art winner: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees:
- Forza Horizon 5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
Ambassador Award winner: Steven Spohn
Lifetime Achievement winner: Yuji Horii
Audience Award winner: Valheim
It’s always fantastic to see so many great games receive recognition for their achievements. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Game Developers Choice Awards and IGF pages for more coverage and news about upcoming events.
