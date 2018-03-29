2020 Game Developers Choice Awards to give Kate Edwards Ambassador Award
The industry veteran has served around video games for decades, and now she's being honored with a gift for her hard work.
The Game Developers Choice and IGF Awards took place this evening, and we have all the winners and announcements for your viewing pleasure – just in case you missed it!
Tune in to tonight's Game Developers Choice Awards 2019 presentation and IGF Awards live stream and learn more about the games and people being highlighted at this year's GDC.
Rieko Kodama will receive the GDCA 2018 Pioneer Award for her efforts in video game artistry, direction, and production over the last three decades.
The 19th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards Finalist list includes some of the biggest names of the year, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Spider-Man, and God of War.
The head honcho at Matt Makes Games stopped to chat with Shacknews at the 2018 GDCAs.
Mark DeLoura, previously part of President Obama's White House Office of Science and Technology, talks about the challenges of bringing STEM education programs to public schools at the Game Developers Choice Awards at GDC 2017.
We caught up with the developer of Quadrilateral Cowboy fresh off of winning the IGF Seamus McNally Grand Prize and Best Design Awards at the Game Developers Choice Awards at GDC 2017.
We caught up with the entire Owlchemy Labs team fresh off winning the Best VR/AR Award at the Game Developers Choice Awards at GDC 2017.
We caught up with Tim Sweeney, head of Epic Games, at the Game Developers Choice Awards to talk about receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and the finer points of doing it for Shacknews.