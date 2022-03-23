New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 173

It's a Kirby two-for-one special tonight on the Stevetendo show! Join in for Kirby's Adventure and the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo!
Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes out this week and what better way for the Stevetendo show to celebrate than by finishing our Kirby's Adventure playthrough. During the last Kirby's Adventure episode, we made it through most of Orange Ocean, the sixth level in the game. After we defeat the boss of Orange Ocean, all that's left is the Rainbow Resort and Fountain of Dreams. Tonight feels like a two-for-one game night so it might be a good night to play through the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo to show off the game one more time before it releases. That being said, join the show at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT for the conclusion of Kirby's Adventure and to see Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT as well as Tuesday nights. Coming up on the show is the continuation of our Hollow Knight and Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD playthroughs. Stay tuned as there will be something new coming up too.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

