ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 173 It's a Kirby two-for-one special tonight on the Stevetendo show! Join in for Kirby's Adventure and the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes out this week and what better way for the Stevetendo show to celebrate than by finishing our Kirby's Adventure playthrough. During the last Kirby's Adventure episode, we made it through most of Orange Ocean, the sixth level in the game. After we defeat the boss of Orange Ocean, all that's left is the Rainbow Resort and Fountain of Dreams. Tonight feels like a two-for-one game night so it might be a good night to play through the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo to show off the game one more time before it releases. That being said, join the show at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT for the conclusion of Kirby's Adventure and to see Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

