Apple acquires open banking start-up Credit Kudos

It would appear that Apple is bringing a financial technology company under its umbrella. Recently, the company announced an acquisition of UK startup company Credit Kudos, which develops software analyzing consumer banking data for use in determining loan application approval and denials and more. The deal valued Credit Kudos at around $150 million USD.

The deal for Apple to acquire Credit Kudos was revealed fairly recently by sources familiar with the matter, as reported by CNBC. Apple would go on to confirm that the deal was, in fact, happening, though it did not disclose the purpose or intention behind acquiring Credit Kudos.

“[Apple] buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans,” a spokesperson said on the matter.

Credit Kudos itself was also unavailable for comment at this time of writing. That said, the company has built up a software ecosystem that allows it to comb consumer bank data in relation to various financial decisions such as loan approval. This service made the startup a competitor to existing companies such as Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, the first of which suffered a massive data breach in 2017.

While it is entirely unknown what official plans Apple may have for Credit Kudos, the nature of Credit Kudos’ software and services are likely to integrate with Apple’s various moves into the financial sector, including the Apple Card and Apple Wallet, the latter of which has seen various upgrades such as tap-to-pay features coming to it. With Apple continually developing said financial technology of its own, it makes sense to bring a tech company with a firm grasp of said technology into its collective.

With Apple’s acquisition of Credit Kudos moving along, we’ll likely see implementation of the latter’s software and technology in Apple’s continually expanding financial services. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.