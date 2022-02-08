New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple's Tap to Pay feature will allow transactions by tapping iPhones together

The Tap to Pay feature coming to iPhones will offer an alternative contactless payment method between customers and merchants.
TJ Denzer
2

As Apple and iPhone technology has continued to advance, so too has it worked to integrate various safe and easy payment technology and methods into its products. Apple Card was already one such major endeavor, but a new Tap to Pay feature will allow users to access and use funds in transactions with vendors with just the tap of an iPhone.

Apple revealed the new Tap to Pay feature coming to applicable Apple devices in a press release on the Apple Newsroom pages on February 8, 2022. According to the release, later this year, US merchants will be to accept purchases through this new Tap to Pay feature using iPhones and an accompanying app. It will be an extension of Apple Pay, allowing users to utilize contactless debit and credit cards with the tap of an iPhone and will make use of the iPhone’s existing technology to work without need for additional hardware (such as plug-in terminals offered by point-of-sale options like Square).

Apple's upcoming Tap to Pay feature is the latest extension of the company's transactional technologies and services such as Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.
The improvement of Apple Pay and the new Tap to Pay feature are a major part of extending the utility of the company’s efforts in financial and transactional technology and services, such as the Apple Card and Apple Wallet, as explained by Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey.

The Tap to Pay feature is set to launch on Apple devices later in 2022. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates and news on the feature as it becomes available.

