Mass Effect Trilogy co-creator returning to science fiction at new Humanoid Studio Casey Hudson's new Humanoid Studio is prepping an 'all-new science fiction universe.'

It’s been a while since Mass Effect Trilogy co-creator and BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson left his former developer behind to start on something new. He started by forming Humanoid Studios and has been hiring and prepping new content with his team since. Now, it would appear that Hudson has plans to return to science fiction. The updated website for Humanoid shares that the team is working on a new AAA IP that will be released multiplatform.

Humanoid Studios' website was updated with various new details from Hudson and his crew this last weekend. According to the new studio’s mission, it is now working on putting together a “multiplatform AAA game, focusing on character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe.” It goes on to say that Humanoid is dedicated to creating a safe and constructive environment in which interactive storytelling thrives, unbridled by the stress of unsustainable practices and outside influence.

New website, new open roles! Check it out... https://t.co/AHDQJ9VI5p — Humanoid Studios (@HumanoidStudios) March 20, 2022

“We believe in the power of small, agile teams, and a flat organizational structure, where everyone is empowered to make decisions and help drive the project vision,” Humanoid Studios’ Our Team section states. “We hire great people, empower them with the best tools and a supportive environment, and provide them the creative freedom to explore their fullest potential.”

There’s definitely reason to believe that Hudson was burnt out by the time he left BioWare. Exiting alongside Mark Darrah in December 2020, there had been a number of stories regarding crunch, frustration, and executive interference, especially in regards to the development, release, and follow-up work on Anthem. Mark Darrah would go on to slam BioWare’s process of development in a YouTube video after his exit as well, heavily criticizing the concept of “BioWare Magic”.

With Hudson’s new studio now firing on all cylinders, it looks like the team is looking to get away from that culture even as it creates something new. The studio is still hiring and we still have a lot to learn about its new sci-fi IP, but we expect news will come in due time. Stay tuned as we await further updates from Hudson and the rest of Humanoid Studios.