iMessage, Music, iCloud, and other Apple services are down Outages are being reported across various Apple services through detection sites and on social media.

It would appear that Apple is having some problems with many of its live online services. According to recent reports across various channels, apps such as iMessage, Music, iCloud, and further Apple services are having outages in which users can’t login or access their content on any of the above apps. Despite this, Apple’s own server status detectors seemed to claim that things were operating normally well after the first outages were reported.

The outages affecting Apple services such as iMessage and Music started being reported fairly recently on various Twitter accounts, but DownDetector also shows that products like Apple Music have also seen a spike in outages. The same spike in reported outages can be seen on Apple Maps, iCloud, the App Store, iMessage, Apple Support, and Find My Phone. Where originally, Apple’s server status website claimed everything was operating fine, it now shows signs of these outages as well.

According to DownDetector, a number of Apple services have experienced a sudden spike of outage reports.

It’s worth noting that the outages don’t seem to be affecting all users. Some users have reported the return of access to the above listed Apple services and apps. Some claimed to have never felt the outage at all. It’s highly possible that Apple is fixing the issue as we speak, so it’s likely services may be returning sporadically across various regions and for various customers. Whether or not it’s a DDoS attack deliberately aiming to target Apple and its customers or simply a failure in server systems somewhere is also unknown at this time. However, now that Apple’s automated systems have picked up the errors and issues, it shouldn’t be tremendously long before the issue is resolved.

Service outages across major networks like Apple receive a response fairly quickly. Such was the case with a similar widespread outage affecting Amazon Web Services. With that in mind, we should see changes in the situation almost immediately. With that in mind, stay tuned for further updates as we await a solution to the current outages affecting Apple serives.