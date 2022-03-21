Sony PlayStation acquires Haven Studios Sony is acquiring the newly formed Have Studios ahead of its development debut.

It was about a year ago that Sony introduced us to Haven Studios, a Montreal-based developer founded by Jade Raymond. The developer is currently working on a brand new IP for PlayStation, and that’s about as much as we know about the project. Sony must be pleased with what it’s seen so far, as the company has now announced its acquisition of Haven Studios.

Sony announced the Haven Studios acquisition in a post to the PlayStation Blog on March 21. In the post, head of PlayStation Studios Hurmen Hulst shares that not only will Haven Studios be developing its debut game for PlayStation, it’s becoming a permanent member of the family. It’s here that he talks about their journey of discovering the team, and having the confidence to fully invest in their future.

Welcoming Haven Studios to the PlayStation Studios family: https://t.co/J4NQVALbFy pic.twitter.com/txjVnhEGzx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 21, 2022

We began working with Jade and her team in early 2021 when they were on the brink of announcing the formation of Haven Studios. From their first pitch, we were inspired by Haven’s vision for creating a modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways. We were confident in their creative and technical expertise to deliver on such an ambitious project and were thrilled to invest in their journey developing a new, original IP for PlayStation.

Jade Raymond first shared the news of her new studio in March of 2021, where she announced that her team would be working on a game for PlayStation. Outside of the fact that it will be a new IP and is being described as a “AAA multiplayer experience,” there isn’t much known about the project. Either way, it looks like Haven Studios will become a fixture of the PlayStation brand.

The Haven Studios acquisition is just the latest big purchase on Sony’s part. For more on the business moves of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stick with us here on Shacknews.