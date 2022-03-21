New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony PlayStation acquires Haven Studios

Sony is acquiring the newly formed Have Studios ahead of its development debut.
Donovan Erskine
1

It was about a year ago that Sony introduced us to Haven Studios, a Montreal-based developer founded by Jade Raymond. The developer is currently working on a brand new IP for PlayStation, and that’s about as much as we know about the project. Sony must be pleased with what it’s seen so far, as the company has now announced its acquisition of Haven Studios.

Sony announced the Haven Studios acquisition in a post to the PlayStation Blog on March 21. In the post, head of PlayStation Studios Hurmen Hulst shares that not only will Haven Studios be developing its debut game for PlayStation, it’s becoming a permanent member of the family. It’s here that he talks about their journey of discovering the team, and having the confidence to fully invest in their future.

Jade Raymond first shared the news of her new studio in March of 2021, where she announced that her team would be working on a game for PlayStation. Outside of the fact that it will be a new IP and is being described as a “AAA multiplayer experience,” there isn’t much known about the project. Either way, it looks like Haven Studios will become a fixture of the PlayStation brand.

The Haven Studios acquisition is just the latest big purchase on Sony’s part. For more on the business moves of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

