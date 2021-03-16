Jade Raymond forms Haven Entertainment Studios, working on new PlayStation IP Jade Raymond has recruited a team of former collaborators for her Montreal-based studio.

Jade Raymond has been a major name in the gaming world for many years now. Most known for her work on the early Assassin’s Creed games and other Ubisoft franchises, Raymond is a highly sought-after game developer. Most recently, the game industry veteran joined Google to work on titles exclusively for Stadia, though she ended up leaving the company before ever releasing a game there. Now, Jade Raymond has formed her own company, named Haven Entertainment Studios. What’s more, Haven is currently working on a new IP for PlayStation.

This news comes from Jade Raymond herself, as the legendary developer authored a post on the official PlayStation Blog on March 16. Here, she reflected on her short-lived run at Google Stadia, and how the pandemic, along with other life changes led her to forming Haven Entertainment Studios.

“And so today I’m announcing Haven, an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years,” Raymond said in the post. She states that her new studio, which is based in Montreal, is a place where she and her team can do what they love “without any barriers or impediments.”

Perhaps the most interesting piece of information in this news is that Haven Entertainment Studios is working on a brand new IP for PlayStation. Of course, we have no clue what this game will be, but guesses can be made looking back at some of the titles Raymond has worked on in the past. It should also be known that Jade Raymond’s new studio is not owned by Sony, but is just working exclusively with the company for its upcoming game.

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a game from Jade Raymond, so it’ll be interesting to see what her team in Montreal is cooking up. For future news and updates, visit our new topic page dedicated to Haven Entertainment Studios.