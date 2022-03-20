New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 20, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

There's just something to relaxing and wholesome about watching Simon and Mark solve puzzles. In today's Simon video, the puzzle uses a "look and say" constraint that shakes up the usual killer cages system. 

Let's learn about plants!

This bloke lays out all the pertinent information about growing plants. I love his accent. Is that New York? Brooklyn? I'm not quite so good at picking where accents are from.

Could Calus return?

Calus is probably one of my favorite characters in the Destiny universe. I really do hope he returns in future DLC to show us what he's been up to. It was always neat to be so highly regarded by this exiled Cabal emperor. Perhaps he'll actually be a disciple of the Witness like Rhulk?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Sea of Thieves celebrates its fourth birthday

Such a fantastic game.

Elden Ring PVP builds are weird

Roll out!

Grandma slaying karaoke

Love my expectations being shirked.

Kids say the darndest things

I bet there is a kid called Internet, though.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. Such a perfect circle! Be sure to go and check out Shackpets! You can upload photos of your own pets in perfect circles and challenge other pets. Then, the community votes which one is cuter!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola