ShackStream: Retail Therapy Ep 2 - More Pokemon TCG & Genshin Impact gift unboxing

If you thought our first ever episode of Retail Therapy last Wednesday was a blast, you’re in for a real treat today, because we’ve got more RT coming your way. That’s right, every Saturday after our regular show, we’re going to be doing a nive supplemental episode like this one where we just hang out and explore the collector’s side of things a little more. As you may recall, this week’s ep was all about the Pokemon Trading Card Game, so I’ll once again be joined by my buddies Rodney Conyers Jr. and Greg Burke as we break open some packs and take a look at our collections. As a bonus I’ve got a special gift box I received from the Genshin Impact team that we’ll be unboxing.

You can join in on all the Saturday afternoon fun starting at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET over on our official Shacknews Twitch channel. For those not wanting to leave the comfort of our website, we’ve also embedded today’s show right here for you all to watch. However, folks who don’t go to Twitch will not be able to participate in the chat. Whichever way you choose to view it, we hope you enjoy our second ever episode of Retail Therapy.

The support we get from all of you means the world to us and allows us to keep doing awesome shows just like this one. If you feel like giving us a follow or a sub over on our Twitch channel it would be greatly appreciated. If you happen to have Amazon Prime, you get a free Twitch sub every month, so if you felt like giving us some of Jeff Bezos’ money we wouldn’t mind at all. We even have handy-dandy instructions on how to connect your Amazon and Twitch accounts to streamline the process. Whether you choose to sub, follow, or just tune in for today’s show we appreciate your continued support!