Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 18: Stand With Ukraine

We don't typically double-dip on stories with the Weekend PC Download Deals, but as many around the world know, the last month has been a very atypical one. War has tragically broken out overseas and many people are suffering. Thankfully, much of the gaming world is rallying around those affected.

Earlier today, we reported on Humble Bundle's Stand With Ukraine collection and that's what's headlining our feature this week. The fact that Humble can offer up so many games, books, and software titles at just a minimum $40 donation is remarkable. Let's face it, Back 4 Blood and The Long Dark by themselves more than justify the price tag, never mind everything else that's included. I'm talking about Sunset Overdrive, System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Slay the Spire, Max Payne 3, all three Amnesia games, and so many more. All of that money will go towards the relief effort in Ukraine, so consider picking this up, donating to a good cause, and adding immensely to your PC gaming collection.

Elsewhere, there's a lot happening across various storefronts. We start with the Epic Games Store, which has a pretty good discount on Chivalry 2, but did you also know that there's a free multiplayer weekend happening right now for Tripwire's medieval brawler? Speaking of free weekends, now's a good time to jump into Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and see how much that game has changed heading into Year 7. Blizzard has kicked off its Spring Sale and has significant discounts on games like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Diablo 2: Resurrected. Origin has the best of the EA catalog, including a first-time discount on GRID Legends.

Lastly, we wrap up with Steam, which has multiple publisher sales. The best from Square Enix, Electronic Arts, Capcom, and Rockstar are all on sale this weekend. Plus, be sure to find the lowest price on Inscryption to date, just in time for its latest free update.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $40 to receive all of the following games:

Satisfactory

Back 4 Blood

Metro: Exodus

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Max Payne 3

Sunset Overdrive

Quantum Break

Fable Anniversary

This War of Mine

PGA Tour 2K21

Slay the Spire

The Long Dark

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018

Endless Space 2

Ring of Pain

Kerbal Space Program

Starbound

Popup Dungeon

Expeditions: Viking

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Gloria Victis

Wandersong

Supraland

Crying Suns

Wizard of Legend

Amnesia: Rebirth

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

Vagante

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine

Wargroove

Warsaw

Drawful 2

SUPERHOT

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition

Broken Age

Pikuniku

Lust from Beyond: M Edition

Inmost

Pathway

Rustler

112 Operator

911 Operator

Radio Commander

Kingdom Two Crowns

West of Dead

Tooth and Tail

System Shock: Enhanced Edition

Driftland: The Magic Revival

Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove

Book of Demons

Fury Unleashed

Going Under

Yoku's Island Express

Nex Machina

X-Morph: Defense

X-Morph: Defense - European Assault

X-Morph: Defense - Survival Of The Fittest

X-Morph: Defense - Last Bastion

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021

Out of Reach: Treasure Royale

DV: Rings of Saturn

Slinger VR

Pixplode

Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons

EarthX

Neverout

Telefrag VR

Pawnbarian

NecroWorm

Hexologic

Post Void

Moon Hunters

The Amazing American Circus

Roarr! Jurassic Edition

Corridor Z

Draw Slasher

Shing!

Go Home Dinosaurs

Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft - The Eldritch Box DLC

Soulblight

Treasure Hunter Simulator

Orbital Racer

Lust for Darkness

Liberated

Wanderlust: Travel Stories

Say No! More

This bundle also comes with books and software. All proceeds will go towards charities assisting with the relief effort in Ukraine. Unless otherwise indicated, these games operate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Hellbound. Pay more than the average $11.99 for Project Warlock and Hedon Bloodrite. Pay $12 or more to also receive HROT, Dread Templar, Ion Fury, AMID EVIL, DUSK, and Humble Store coupons for Ultrakill and Prodeus. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Tacoma. Pay $12 or more to also receive Cloudpunk, Celeste, and Gears 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Scarlet Nexus. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Automobilista. Pay $9 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, rFactor 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive iRacing, Automobilista 2, DRIFT21, and Assetto Corsa Competizione. DRMs vary.

Steam

