Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 18: Stand With Ukraine

We don't typically double-dip on stories with the Weekend PC Download Deals, but as many around the world know, the last month has been a very atypical one. War has tragically broken out overseas and many people are suffering. Thankfully, much of the gaming world is rallying around those affected.
Earlier today, we reported on Humble Bundle's Stand With Ukraine collection and that's what's headlining our feature this week. The fact that Humble can offer up so many games, books, and software titles at just a minimum $40 donation is remarkable. Let's face it, Back 4 Blood and The Long Dark by themselves more than justify the price tag, never mind everything else that's included. I'm talking about Sunset Overdrive, System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Slay the Spire, Max Payne 3, all three Amnesia games, and so many more. All of that money will go towards the relief effort in Ukraine, so consider picking this up, donating to a good cause, and adding immensely to your PC gaming collection.
Elsewhere, there's a lot happening across various storefronts. We start with the Epic Games Store, which has a pretty good discount on Chivalry 2, but did you also know that there's a free multiplayer weekend happening right now for Tripwire's medieval brawler? Speaking of free weekends, now's a good time to jump into Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and see how much that game has changed heading into Year 7. Blizzard has kicked off its Spring Sale and has significant discounts on games like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Diablo 2: Resurrected. Origin has the best of the EA catalog, including a first-time discount on GRID Legends.
Lastly, we wrap up with Steam, which has multiple publisher sales. The best from Square Enix, Electronic Arts, Capcom, and Rockstar are all on sale this weekend. Plus, be sure to find the lowest price on Inscryption to date, just in time for its latest free update.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $17.98 (28% off)
- The Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Battle.net Spring Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- In Sound Mind - FREE until 3/24
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/21)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/24)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- Paradise Killer - $11.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: Tinytopia, Time Loader, Disjunction, Gravewood High, Subway Midnight, Pine, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus, Beyond Blue, Ancient Enemy, Low Magic Age, Partisans 1941, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Praetorians HD Remaster, Tropico 5 Complete Collection, Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus Omnissiah Edition DLC, Commandos 2 HD Remaster, Lacuna: A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure, Witch It, Door Kickers Double Pack, and Cryofall. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $24.89 (59% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $34.79 (42% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $54.99 (45% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.69 (41% off)
- Fallout 76 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $11.59 (71% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.37 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.95 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.02 (70% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $21.89 (56% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.81 (70% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $13.49 (78% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $8.80 (56% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $16.95 (66% off)
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $8.80 (65% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $5.50 (78% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $6.60 (56% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $21.83 (64% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [Ubisoft] - $30.02 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $36.03 (70% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $13.19 (34% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.85 (47% off)
- Donut County [Steam] - $3.42 (74% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (64% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $9.44 (37% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $31.99 (54% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $16.66 (33% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $6.90 (47% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.99 (73% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $21.00 (58% off)
- The Big Con [Steam] - $7.99 (47% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction [Steam] - $17.29 (57% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Full Throttle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure - $7.49 (50% off)
- Worms W.M.D - $5.99 (80% off)
- Worms: Armageddon - $2.99 (80% off)
- Worms World Party Remastered - $2.24 (85% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $7.69 (65% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 (60% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $4.49 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
It's Mad March at Green Man Gaming! Find six new Mad March deals every 24 hours! Purchase a Mad March deal and you will receive 15% off of your next purchase. Visit Green Man Gaming for the latest batch of Mad March deals.
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $33.26 (45% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.50 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.80 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $29.40 (58% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $17.22 (71% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.44 (83% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $11.00 (50% off)
- This War of Mine [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $4.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Desperados 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan's Remains. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $40 to receive all of the following games:
- Satisfactory
- Back 4 Blood
- Metro: Exodus
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Max Payne 3
- Sunset Overdrive
- Quantum Break
- Fable Anniversary
- This War of Mine
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Slay the Spire
- The Long Dark
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018
- Endless Space 2
- Ring of Pain
- Kerbal Space Program
- Starbound
- Popup Dungeon
- Expeditions: Viking
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- Gloria Victis
- Wandersong
- Supraland
- Crying Suns
- Wizard of Legend
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs
- Vagante
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
- Wargroove
- Warsaw
- Drawful 2
- SUPERHOT
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Broken Age
- Pikuniku
- Lust from Beyond: M Edition
- Inmost
- Pathway
- Rustler
- 112 Operator
- 911 Operator
- Radio Commander
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- West of Dead
- Tooth and Tail
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove
- Book of Demons
- Fury Unleashed
- Going Under
- Yoku's Island Express
- Nex Machina
- X-Morph: Defense
- X-Morph: Defense - European Assault
- X-Morph: Defense - Survival Of The Fittest
- X-Morph: Defense - Last Bastion
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Out of Reach: Treasure Royale
- DV: Rings of Saturn
- Slinger VR
- Pixplode
- Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons
- EarthX
- Neverout
- Telefrag VR
- Pawnbarian
- NecroWorm
- Hexologic
- Post Void
- Moon Hunters
- The Amazing American Circus
- Roarr! Jurassic Edition
- Corridor Z
- Draw Slasher
- Shing!
- Go Home Dinosaurs
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft - The Eldritch Box DLC
- Soulblight
- Treasure Hunter Simulator
- Orbital Racer
- Lust for Darkness
- Liberated
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Say No! More
This bundle also comes with books and software. All proceeds will go towards charities assisting with the relief effort in Ukraine. Unless otherwise indicated, these games operate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Hellbound. Pay more than the average $11.99 for Project Warlock and Hedon Bloodrite. Pay $12 or more to also receive HROT, Dread Templar, Ion Fury, AMID EVIL, DUSK, and Humble Store coupons for Ultrakill and Prodeus. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Tacoma. Pay $12 or more to also receive Cloudpunk, Celeste, and Gears 5. Pay $20 or more to also receive Severed Steel, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Scarlet Nexus. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Automobilista. Pay $9 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, rFactor 2, and Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive iRacing, Automobilista 2, DRIFT21, and Assetto Corsa Competizione. DRMs vary.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom Publisher Sale.
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (82% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
Origin
- EA Publisher Sale
- GRID Legends - $39.99 (33% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (80% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Madden NFL 22 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $11.99 (80% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Unravel Two - $1.99 (90% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin EA Publisher Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Use the promo code FRESH15 to save an extra 15% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Spring Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $25.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $21.00 (65% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/24)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 - $54.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- JRPG Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $39.59 (34% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $39.59 (34% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $22.49 (25% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $32.99 (45% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $32.99 (45% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger - $7.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam JRPG Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $26.98 (55% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition - $59.65 (47% off)
- Outriders - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.60 (90% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.05 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.73 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Rockstar Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Rockstar Games Sale.
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- FIFA 22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Knockout City - $8.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.79 (88% off)
- More from the Steam EA Publisher Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package - $10.25 (79% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium - $30.37 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strider - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (38% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $7.69 (65% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- OMORI - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 18: Stand With Ukraine