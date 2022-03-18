Humble Stand With Ukraine Bundle offers 100+ items for $40 Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, Fable Anniversary, and many more are included in this bundle with all proceeds going to help the relief effort in Ukraine.

The tragic conflict continues to unfold across Ukraine, as the Russian invasion shows no sign of stopping. The people affected will need aid and relief now and in the future, which is why Humble Bundle is going to do its part with one of its biggest bundles ever. The Stand With Ukraine Bundle will only be available for one week, but it will offer more than 100 games, books, and software for just a minimum donation of $40 USD.

$40 just for Back 4 Blood by itself is a pretty good value

Update: Here is the full list of video games included in the bundle. Take a breath! Here we go!

Satisfactory

Back 4 Blood

Metro: Exodus

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Max Payne 3

Sunset Overdrive

Quantum Break

Fable Anniversary

This War of Mine

PGA Tour 2K21

Slay the Spire

The Long Dark

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018

Endless Space 2

Ring of Pain

Kerbal Space Program

Starbound

Popup Dungeon

Expeditions: Viking

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Gloria Victis

Wandersong

Supraland

Crying Suns

Wizard of Legend

Amnesia: Rebirth

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

Vagante

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine

Wargroove

Warsaw

Drawful 2

SUPERHOT

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition

Broken Age

Pikuniku

Lust from Beyond: M Edition

Inmost

Pathway

Rustler

112 Operator

911 Operator

Radio Commander

Kingdom Two Crowns

West of Dead

Tooth and Tail

System Shock: Enhanced Edition

Driftland: The Magic Revival

Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove

Book of Demons

Fury Unleashed

Going Under

Yoku's Island Express

Nex Machina

X-Morph: Defense

X-Morph: Defense - European Assault

X-Morph: Defense - Survival Of The Fittest

X-Morph: Defense - Last Bastion

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021

Out of Reach: Treasure Royale

DV: Rings of Saturn

Slinger VR

Pixplode

Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons

EarthX

Neverout

Telefrag VR

Pawnbarian

NecroWorm

Hexologic

Post Void

Moon Hunters

The Amazing American Circus

Roarr! Jurassic Edition

Corridor Z

Draw Slasher

Shing!

Go Home Dinosaurs

Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft - The Eldritch Box DLC

Soulblight

Treasure Hunter Simulator

Orbital Racer

Lust for Darkness

Liberated

Wanderlust: Travel Stories

Say No! More

That's just the video games! Remember that books and software are also included. Check out the full Stand With Ukraine Bundle contents. Unless otherwise indicated, these games activate on Steam.

All proceeds, the whole 100 percent, will go towards charities directly assisting with the relief effort in Ukraine. The charities are Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee (IRC), International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. The Stand With Ukraine Bundle will be available until March 25. If you'd still like to donate even more to the Ukrainian relief effort, here's a list of organizations you can donate to right now.