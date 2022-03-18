Humble Stand With Ukraine Bundle offers 100+ items for $40
Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, Fable Anniversary, and many more are included in this bundle with all proceeds going to help the relief effort in Ukraine.
The tragic conflict continues to unfold across Ukraine, as the Russian invasion shows no sign of stopping. The people affected will need aid and relief now and in the future, which is why Humble Bundle is going to do its part with one of its biggest bundles ever. The Stand With Ukraine Bundle will only be available for one week, but it will offer more than 100 games, books, and software for just a minimum donation of $40 USD.
Update: Here is the full list of video games included in the bundle. Take a breath! Here we go!
- Satisfactory
- Back 4 Blood
- Metro: Exodus
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Max Payne 3
- Sunset Overdrive
- Quantum Break
- Fable Anniversary
- This War of Mine
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Slay the Spire
- The Long Dark
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018
- Endless Space 2
- Ring of Pain
- Kerbal Space Program
- Starbound
- Popup Dungeon
- Expeditions: Viking
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- Gloria Victis
- Wandersong
- Supraland
- Crying Suns
- Wizard of Legend
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs
- Vagante
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
- Wargroove
- Warsaw
- Drawful 2
- SUPERHOT
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Broken Age
- Pikuniku
- Lust from Beyond: M Edition
- Inmost
- Pathway
- Rustler
- 112 Operator
- 911 Operator
- Radio Commander
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- West of Dead
- Tooth and Tail
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove
- Book of Demons
- Fury Unleashed
- Going Under
- Yoku's Island Express
- Nex Machina
- X-Morph: Defense
- X-Morph: Defense - European Assault
- X-Morph: Defense - Survival Of The Fittest
- X-Morph: Defense - Last Bastion
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Out of Reach: Treasure Royale
- DV: Rings of Saturn
- Slinger VR
- Pixplode
- Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons
- EarthX
- Neverout
- Telefrag VR
- Pawnbarian
- NecroWorm
- Hexologic
- Post Void
- Moon Hunters
- The Amazing American Circus
- Roarr! Jurassic Edition
- Corridor Z
- Draw Slasher
- Shing!
- Go Home Dinosaurs
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft - The Eldritch Box DLC
- Soulblight
- Treasure Hunter Simulator
- Orbital Racer
- Lust for Darkness
- Liberated
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Say No! More
That's just the video games! Remember that books and software are also included. Check out the full Stand With Ukraine Bundle contents. Unless otherwise indicated, these games activate on Steam.
All proceeds, the whole 100 percent, will go towards charities directly assisting with the relief effort in Ukraine. The charities are Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee (IRC), International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. The Stand With Ukraine Bundle will be available until March 25. If you'd still like to donate even more to the Ukrainian relief effort, here's a list of organizations you can donate to right now.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Humble Stand With Ukraine Bundle offers 100+ items for $40