Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Version 1.3.0 patch notes add Arceus event The latest update for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring an event to the game in which players can fight and catch the legendary Arceus.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was a grand return of the beloved generation of Pokemon from yesteryear in late 2021. The adventure was familiar, but Game Freak and Nintendo aren’t quite done with it. After all, Pokemon Legends: Arceus also came out and brought its own fantastic adventure. Now, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl just got its latest update and it brings a crossover event in which players can meet, battle, and even catch Arceus. Check out what all Pokemon BDSP Version 1.3.0 has for you in the patch notes below.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Version 1.3.0 patch notes

Take on Arceus and Darkrai in your Sinnoh region adventure!



Learn how to encounter these Mythical Pokémon in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl. 💎✨



Nintendo and Game Freak launched the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Version 1.3.0 update along with accompanying patch notes recently. The update allows players to participate in a new event that allows them a chance to battle and capture the mighty Arceus, pretty much the god of all Pokemon. It requires completed save data from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but if you have it, you can participate. There are other updates too. Check it out below:

Ver. 1.3.0

Added an event related to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If a user on a Nintendo Switch system has save data from Pokémon Legends: Arceus that meets set requirements, that player can take part in a special event to meet the Mythical Pokémon Arceus when playing the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl games. Further details can be found here.

Added a network-trading feature at GWS. It is now possible to trade Pokémon online at the GWS in Jubilife City. Note: A Nintendo Switch Online membership (paid service) is required to trade Pokémon online.

Some issues have been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

That covers the entirety of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Version 1.3.0 patch notes. If you need help getting to Arceus, we even have a handy guide on what you need to do. Check it out and stay tuned for more Pokemon updates right here at Shacknews.