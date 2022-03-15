How to get Arceus - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Here's how you can get the Azure Flute and catch Arceus in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched back in 2021 and brought us back to the Sinnoh region with 1:1 remakes of the Generation 4 games released in 2006. As a post-launch loyalty reward, the developers are adding special in-game events for Mythical and Legendary Pokemon, including the iconic Arceus. Let’s look at what you need to do in order to get the Azure Flute and catch Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

To catch Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will need to meet a couple of conditions. One, you’ll need to have save data for Pokemon Legends: Arceus on your Nintendo Switch, with all of the game’s main missions completed. You’ll also need to have beaten the Elite 4 in BDSP and be placed in the Hall of Fame. Once those prerequisites are met, you can receive the Azure Flute in your bedroom back in Twinleaf Town. Head to Spear Pillar at the top of Mount Coronet with the Azure Flute and the Legendary Arceus will appear. You can then battle and catch them.

The ability to obtain the Azure Flute became possible in the 1.3 update for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Make sure your game is updated to this version as it will be impossible to obtain the Azure Flute without doing so. Unfortunately, there is no other way to catch Arceus in BDSP without owning Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Unless of course you have a generous friend willing to trade you theirs.

That’s how you can catch Arceus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The loyalty events are becoming increasingly popular in the Switch era of Pokemon games, offering exclusive creatures for players with save data across different entries in the franchise. For more on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, stick with Shacknews.