Alberto 'Crumbz' Rengifo on becoming a League of Legends pro and life in esports
From player, to pro, to coach, and beyond.
Albert “Crumbz” Rengifo is a phenomenally talented League of Legends pro who’s competed for teams like Curse Gaming and Dignitas and has coached teams like Apex Gaming and Apex Pride.
With a wealth of esports knowledge under his belt, we were eager to learn more about how he got his start in League of Legends, and his experiences in the esports scene. Speaking with Shacknews’ Greg Burke, Alberto “Crumbz” Rengifo says he started out playing DOTA in high school as part of an after-hours DOTA club.
At the time, Crumbz didn’t have internet access at home so to continue playing outside school, he put DOTA on a flash drive, set up a LAN cable between his and his brother’s computer, and the two played against bots. Crumbz notes that his friends were all into DOTA, but by the time he gained access to the internet at home, his friends had switched over to League of Legends.
So, Crumbz also switched to League of Legends. Crumbz had just started attending university in Canada at that point and remarked that he didn’t want to go, especially after just having moved to Canada.
Once the tournament was over, the team snagged second place and Crumbz got $1,000 and an offer to join a team at the same time. After accepting that team offer, which Crumbz notes was for Curse Gaming, he was able to further refine his gameplay while playing on a professional team and earning a salary. This led to Crumbz getting an invite from Dignitas to fly to Korea and compete, and with an interest in going to Korea, Crumbz accepted.
He played with Dignitas for several years before eventually leaving to start his own team.
With Crumbz’s career coming to a rather abrupt end, he decided to become a coach with the goal of eventually becoming a caster.
Overall, it’s an extremely enlightening interview on starting in esports and moving upwards and outwards. Be sure to check out the full interview with Alberto “Crumbz” Rengifo on GamerHub TV, and while you’re there be sure to subscribe, and if you haven’t already, also subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for more interviews like this one!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Alberto 'Crumbz' Rengifo on becoming a League of Legends pro and life in esports