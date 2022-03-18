Roller Champions release window delayed to late spring 2022 Ubisoft's upcoming free-to-play roller derby game has been pushed back from a March release to later this spring.

Roller Champions may be one of the more interesting sport game prospects out there right now. Ubisoft is taking roller derby and applying some ball scoring mechanics in a free-to-play format. The game has been in development for a few years now and was set to go live soon, but it looks like Ubisoft wants a little bit more time to polish things up. A recently posted delay will push the release date of Roller Champions back to the end of spring 2022.

Ubisoft’s latest delay of Roller Champions was posted quietly in the game’s Discord, as spotted by video game industry insider Tom Henderson. According to the announcement, Ubisoft has found that player feedback and a look at the current state of the game has dictated that a minor delay is what the developing team needs to get the game fully polished up to what Ubisoft wants it to be. With that in mind, the game’s full release will be pushed back to the end of spring 2022. Roller Champions was originally expected to launch around March 31, 2022.

Ubisoft quietly delayed Roller Champions again today over on their discord server. pic.twitter.com/kniMdAPnV7 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 17, 2022

Ubisoft shared apologies for the final delay before the homestretch of Roller Champions launch and thanked fans for their patience and feedback so far.

“We believe it’s the right decision to properly honour your excitement (and our own!) for the game and the competitive scene you’ve started around our beta… The wait is almost over and it is thanks to your trust in our team that we have been able to make such progress. We want to thank you for all of the love you’ve brought to the Roller Champions scene. Your continuous support is our fuel during this final stage of production. We’re excited for what’s to come and can’t wait for you to join the arena."

Announced back at E3 2019, Roller Champions has been delayed a few times as it slipped into 2021, and then 2022. However, this last delay seems more miniscule. For those who have been waiting, hopefully this will be the last of the delays for the game. Once we have the latest updates, such as a final release date, we’ll share it here at Shacknews.