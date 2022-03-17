Resident Evil live-action series gets July release date on Netflix It looks like fans will be able to watch the new live-action Resident Evil series in mid-July 2022.

TV series adaptations of video games have proven to be popular for Netflix in the past few years, and the platform shows no sign of slowing down on this trend. Netflix is moving forward with another of its game-themed TV series rather soon. The video streaming platform is launching a new live-action adaptation of Resident Evil, and it’s set to land on Netflix in the middle of July 2022.

Netflix announced the release date for the new Resident Evil TV series via its Netflix Geeked Twitter on March 17, 2022. According to a recent posting, the Resident Evil TV series will arrive on Netflix on July 17, 2022, giving fans another live-action take on Capcom’s popular zombie horror franchise. It would seem all episodes of the first season will drop at once on the launch date.

evil has evolved. RESIDENT EVIL is coming to Netflix July 14. pic.twitter.com/6uvDsSdRw2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 17, 2022

It should be noted that this latest Resident Evil TV series (just called Resident Evil for now) is separate from a few other Resident Evil video productions that have come out in the last couple years. Welcome to Raccoon City was a similarly live-action production that came out as a movie and hit theaters back in September 2021. Meanwhile, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was a CG-animated movie that came to Netflix back in July 2021, continuing Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy’s efforts to stop bioweapon outbreaks following the Raccoon City incident.

Netflix’s latest live-action Resident Evil TV series is separate from those other two, featuring an original retelling of events before Raccoon City falls in the zombie franchise. With the July release date set for the show, it will be interesting to see if it actually ends up being a worthwhile watch, given the spotty history of Resident Evil video productions in general.

Stay tuned and check out the revealed cast for the Resident Evil Netflix series as we await further details leading up to the show’s July 17 release.