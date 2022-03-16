New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Retail Therapy Ep 1 - Pokemon TCG

We've got a brand new show that's all about the love of collecting things and your mental health! And we've got a ton of Pokemon TCG digital card codes to give out!
Blake Morse
We’ve got an extra-special treat for all of our Twitch fans, for today we launch a brand-spanking-new show for you all to sink your teeth into. The last several years have been rough for a number of reasons and people have turned to a number of hobbies for comfort and distraction. Retail Therapy is all about taking a look at the things that bring us a little joy and happiness in uncertain times while also diving into the mental health aspects of such things.

For our maiden broadcast we’re taking a deep dive into the world of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. I have spent way too much money accruing a small treasure trove of booster boxes, ETBs, and themed boxes, and I’ll be tearing some of it open today live with my co-hosts Rodney Conyers Jr. and Greg Burke. We’ll also be joined by special TenseHawks and HungryCorean to help guide us on our journey to catch them all. If all that wasn’t enough, we’ll be giving away the digital card keys that come with the packs we open and taking a look at an extra special scratcher from the fine folks behind Puzzle Quest 3!

The whole shebang is going down today (Wednesday, March 16, 2022) at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can head over there if you wanna join in on the chat and maybe win some digital Pokemon, or you can catch the whole thing on the player embedded in this article. No matter how you choose to view it, we hope you enjoy today’s show!

We can’t thank you enough for all the love and support you show all of our awesome livestream shows and we hope you’ll give us a follow or a sub to make sure you never miss a minute of our broadcasts. Maybe you’ve got Amazon and you want to give us your monthly free Twitch sub, but don’t know how to connect your accounts? Well, we just happen to have a guide that’ll walk you through synching up your Twitch and Amazon accounts. No matter if you sub, follow or just tune in for Retail Therapy, we hope you enjoy today’s show!

Reviews Editor
Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

