Riot Games to invest in non-controlling stake of Arcane animation studio Fortiche Fortiche has been behind a lot of animation for Riot Games over the years, including the K/DA and 'Get Jinxed' music videos.

Riot Games and animation studio Fortiche Productions have been working together for quite a long time with the latter making a number of cinematic music videos, ads, and full length animated series for Riot’s League of Legends IP. Now it seems Riot is about to get a bit cozier with Fortiche, the publisher and League of Legends dev just announced a new equity investment in Fortiche, set to give it a major, but non-controlling stake in the studio behind Netflix series Arcane.

Riot Games announced its plans for an equity investment in Fortiche Productions via a press release on Riot’s website on March 15, 2022. According to the release, Riot will be investing in shares that give it a non-controlling major stake in Fortiche Productions as a whole. Fortiche is perhaps best known now for producing the League of Legends spinoff series Arcane on Netflix, where it garnered a wealth of praise and awards. However, Fortiche has also worked with Riot in the past on various other video projects, including Jinx’s reveal trailer and the K/DA music videos.

We're proud to announce that we've invested in Fortiche Production, the incredible animation studio that brought a spectrum of talent ranging from @arcaneshow to moments like "Get Jinxed"! https://t.co/VVhjTxmftY pic.twitter.com/tjQoSI87a0 — Riot Games (@riotgames) March 14, 2022

With this investment in Fortiche, Riot is strengthening its relationship with what has already been a reliable media partner.

“Fortiche has been an integral partner for a long time, but this agreement ensures we’ll be working closely for decades to come,” said CEO of Riot Nicolo Laurent. “We hold a high bar for everyone we work with and insist they understand players deeply and focus on them relentlessly, and from day one, Fortiche has exemplified Player Experience First. In working with Fortiche, we collaborate to push the boundaries of what’s possible and raise expectations for how games can be represented in media. As proud as we are of Arcane, we know the best is yet to come.”

While the investment doesn’t give Riot control of Fortiche, it seems likely that the two are set to continue to work on collaborative projects for long into the foreseeable future. Following the success of Arcane on Netflix, we’re sure that will translate to further interesting animations in the League of Legends universe. Stay tuned as we await more updates and details.