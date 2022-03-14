ShackStream: Nightmare Reaper devs join Indie-licious for bloody good FPS fun Nightmare Reaper features a solid blend of retro and modern FPS design and we're joined by the devs as we play on Indie-licious today.

There have been plenty of years worth of good shooters throughout retro and retro-like releases. Nightmare Reaper is a game that soaks in the history, sweat, and blood of games like Doom, Wolfenstein, and more. It’s in early access today with a fine collection of guns and abilities to gib our enemies with, and the developers at Blazing Bit Games are joining us as we go live today.

Nightmare Reaper comes to us from Blazing Bit Games, who are also publishing the title. It’s currently in early access on PC via Steam, but launches in full on March 28 on Steam and GOG. It’s a retro-styled first-person shooter. Plunging through the depths of a never-ending nightmare, players will explore 2.5D levels and amass an arsenal that includes around 80 weapons to destroy armies of enemies filling areas front to back.

Watch Indie-licious today as we’re joined by Blazing Bit and Nightmare Reaper lead designer Bruno Beaudoin. We’ll be going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStreams like Indie-licious. Your interaction and encouragement continues to make each of these streams well worth our time. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel don’t forget to follow or subscribe to the channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to receive the benefit of a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. We’d be happy to have a free subscription if you’ve nowhere else to put it.

The modern and retro FPS stylings and slayings of Nightmare Reaper are set to be a fun play today. Tune as we go live with the dev to talk about and play Nightmare Reaper shortly.