Kirby 30th anniversary concert livestream announced for August 2022

The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest will play live in Tokyo Garden Theater, but will be streamed worldwide as well.
TJ Denzer
Kirby’s 30th anniversary is looking like a wonderful year for the hungry little pink puffball. Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes out in March, bringing a fantastic-looking new adventure for the Nintendo staple. It doesn’t stop there though. It would appear that Kirby’s 30th anniversary is also getting an entire concert in celebration. The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest has been announced. It will be playing in Tokyo, Japan, but it will also be livestreamed worldwide.

The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest was announced via the Japanese Kirby Twitter, complete with an event website on March 14, 2022. Taking place on August 11, 2022 at 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET at the Tokyo Garden Theater, a concern will feature a big band orchestra of 35 musicians who will be playing various music from throughout the Kirby series. While the event will be a live affair in Japan, it will also have an online showing. The concert will be livestreamed via the Japanese Kirby YouTube channel for the entire world to see without restriction.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s upcoming release has already made this a fun-looking year from Masahiro Sakurai’s longtime Nintendo icon. We got to play a demo recently and it left us even more optimistic about the entire adventure, which has already looked delightful since its initial reveal back in September 2021. With features like co-op, a Waddle Dee hub, and Mouthful Mode allowing Kirby to turn into large objects like automobiles, the game is looking quite fun on every front. This concert is the latest addition to what has been promised to be a fun year for Kirby’s third decade of fun.

With the Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest set for August 2022, stay tuned here at Shacknews for more details and updates as we get closer to the show. You’ll likely even be able to find it posted here at Shacknews when it goes live.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

