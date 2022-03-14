New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 earnings expectations and whisper number

GameStop is set to report their Q4 2022 earnings results on March 17, 2022, and we have put together all of the expectations from Wall Street in this one article.
Asif Khan
1

GameStop is set to report the company's Q4 2022 earnings results on March 17, and we are putting together all of the estimates, expectations, and rumored whisper numbers for the Reddit darling. GME shares are under pressure going into this week, with the stock down over 60% from its all-time highs reached last year. Has the selloff been overdone? Only time will tell. Please take a look at all of the useful information we could dig up ahead of the GME Q4 2022 earnings release.

GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 earnings and revenue Wall Street expectations 

GameStop is expected to have actually turned a profit in Q4 2022, but there is a wide range of EPS expectations for the embattled video game retailer.

Earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations

  • Wall Street high EPS estimate: $1.25/share
  • Wall Street mean EPS estimate: $0.84/share
  • Wall Street low EPS estimate: $0.28/share
  • Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: $0.76/share
  • EPS whisper number: $0.52/share
  • Wall Street Mean EPS of $0.84/share would be a 37% decrease from Q4 2021 EPS of $1.34/share
  • GameStop full year 2022 EPS expected to be a loss of $1.76/share
    • which would be a smaller loss than the $2.14/share lost in the full fiscal year of 2021

Revenue (sales) expectations

  • Wall Street high revenue estimate: $2.4 billion
  • Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $2.2 billion
  • Wall Street low revenue estimate: $2.1 billion
  • Wall Street mean revenue of $2.2 billion would be a slight 4.7% increase from Q4 2021 revenues of $2.1 billion
  • GameStop full year 2022 revenue is expected to be $6 billion, up 15% from the full fiscal year of 2021

This data was compiled from information on etrade.com and earningswhispers.com.

There are some interesting takeaways to be had from these expectations. The earnings whisper for GME is actually below Wall Street consensus estimates. This reflects the sentiment shift around the company over the past six months as shares have sold off. 

GameStop (GME) shares have taken a beating in 2022, trading below $100/share at the time of this article.
GameStop (GME) shares are still classified as "Hard-to-Borrow" at several brokerage firms, and Ortex has reported 100% utilization of shares for over 21 straight days. With a short interest of the float sitting at 25.25%, the conditions for a short squeeze are most certainly present. The key will be GameStop's actual financial results. The stock may trade like a memecoin or penny stock at times, but there is a real company behind the shares, and we will find out just how they performed during the Holiday quarter on Thursday. 

We will be streaming the GameStop (GME) Q4 2022 earnings conference call on our Shacknews Twitch channel, so be sure to give us a follow to be notified when we go live. 

You can also stay up-to-date on all of the GameStop news as it breaks by loading up our GME topic page.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially-hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

Long GameStop via GME call options

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

