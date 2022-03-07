GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 and full year earnings release date GameStop has set the date for the reveal of their Q4 2021 earnings results.

GameStop has officially confirmed their earnings release date will be March 17, 2022. The report will include results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2021.

The announcement of the Q4 2021 earnings release date was made on GameStop's official investor relations website. The company has also confirmed that they will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on March 17, 2022 to "review its results." GameStop executives have skipped the opportunity for question and answer (Q&A) sessions in their last two earnings conference calls, but it remains to be seen if the company will finally face questions from Wall Street analysts.

We will stream the GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings call on our Shacknews Twitch channel, so be sure to follow us there to stay up-to-date as March 17 approaches. Wall Street analysts expect revenues to come in at $2.17 billion. GameStop is even expected to turn a profit of $0.76/share during the quarter, but it is very likely that the company will still show a loss on their full year results.

There has been a lot of news swirling around GameStop over the past few weeks, and their Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen made some noise over the weekend when his RC Ventures investment company disclosed a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, another retailer that has seen better days.

GameStop (GME) shares are down 33% year-to-date.

Shares of GameStop (GME) are down 33% year-to-date, and many Wall Street analysts claim that the trade is over. Investors still believe that Cohen and the team he has built are just getting started in a turnaround of the company. Only time will tell if the bulls or bears are right, but everyone will get some actual information about the underlying company on March 17, 2022.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares

Long GameStop via GME call options