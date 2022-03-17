GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings expectations and whisper number GameStop is set to report their Q4 2021 earnings results on March 17, 2022, and we have put together all of the expectations from Wall Street in this one article.

GameStop is set to report the company's Q4 2021 earnings results on March 17, and we are putting together all of the estimates, expectations, and rumored whisper numbers for the Reddit darling. GME shares are under pressure going into this week, with the stock down over 60% from its all-time highs reached last year. Has the selloff been overdone? Only time will tell. Please take a look at all of the useful information we could dig up ahead of the GME Q4 2021 earnings release.

GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings and revenue Wall Street expectations

GameStop is expected to have actually turned a profit in Q4 2021, but there is a wide range of EPS expectations for the embattled video game retailer.

Earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations

Wall Street high EPS estimate: $1.25/share

Wall Street mean EPS estimate: $0.84/share

Wall Street low EPS estimate: $0.28/share

Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: $0.76/share

EPS whisper number: $0.52/share

Wall Street Mean EPS of $0.84/share would be a 37% decrease from Q4 2021 EPS of $1.34/share

GameStop full year 2021 EPS expected to be a loss of $1.76/share which would be a smaller loss than the $2.14/share lost in the full fiscal year of 2020



Revenue (sales) expectations

Wall Street high revenue estimate: $2.4 billion

Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $2.2 billion

Wall Street low revenue estimate: $2.1 billion

Wall Street mean revenue of $2.2 billion would be a slight 4.7% increase from Q4 2020 revenues of $2.1 billion

GameStop full year 2021 revenue is expected to be $6 billion, up 15% from the full fiscal year of 2020

This data was compiled from information on etrade.com and earningswhispers.com.

There are some interesting takeaways to be had from these expectations. The earnings whisper for GME is actually below Wall Street consensus estimates. This reflects the sentiment shift around the company over the past six months as shares have sold off.

GameStop (GME) shares have taken a beating in 2022, trading below $100/share at the time of this article.

GameStop (GME) shares are still classified as "Hard-to-Borrow" at several brokerage firms, and Ortex has reported 100% utilization of shares for over 21 straight days. With a short interest of the float sitting at 25.25%, the conditions for a short squeeze are most certainly present. The key will be GameStop's actual financial results. The stock may trade like a memecoin or penny stock at times, but there is a real company behind the shares, and we will find out just how they performed during the Holiday quarter on Thursday.

We will be streaming the GameStop (GME) Q4 2021 earnings conference call on our Shacknews Twitch channel, so be sure to give us a follow to be notified when we go live.

You can also stay up-to-date on all of the GameStop news as it breaks by loading up our GME topic page.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially-hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

Long GameStop via GME call options