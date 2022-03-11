Ubisoft suffers cyber security incident, investigating cause with external group Ubisoft claimed in a statement that no personal player data was accessed or breached in the cyber security incident.

It looks like Ubisoft is circling the wagons of its online security this week. The company reportedly experienced some sort of cyber security incident last week and has announced that its currently investigating the matter with the help of an external group of cyber security specialists. Moreover, Ubisoft claims that no personal player data appears to have been breached or stolen during in the incident.

Ubisoft reported the incident in a short press release statement on the news corner of its website on March 10, 2022. According to the statement, Ubisoft’s servers experienced what it claims was a “cyber security incident” last week. The statement defines the nature of the incident, such as whether or not it was an actual hack or if some data was exposed. It does, however, claim that no player data was accessed during the incident and those with Ubisoft accounts should be fine.

Ubisoft claims no personal player data was cracked in the recent cyber security incident that occurred last week.

Ubisoft goes on to say that it has brought in outside specialists to investigate the incident and likely close up the vulnerabilities that allowed it to happen in the first place.

“Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue,” Ubisoft’s statement says. “As a precautionary measure, we initiated a company-wide password reset. Also, we can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally and that at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident.”

The incident follows a number of high-profile hacks that have happened in the case of both NVIDIA and Samsung, with the latter’s source code on its Galaxy mobile products supposedly being breached. Nonetheless, where the same hacker group claimed responsibility for those prior attacks, there has been no word on such a group in the case of Ubisoft.

Nonetheless, Ubisoft’s announcement of this incident hopefully means the company has it under control and issues related to the incident won’t go beyond this announcement and the ensuing investigation. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.