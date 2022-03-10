New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo is halting product shipments to Russia

According to Nintendo, the reason is due to "the considerable volatility" of the situation.
Morgan Shaver
1

In a statement made to Eurogamer, Nintendo confirmed it has halted the shipment of all physical products to Russia. Additionally, Nintendo made mention of transitions in Russian rubles on the eShop being recently suspended, with the eShop now under maintenance in Russia as a result.

While a specific statement condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has yet to be made by Nintendo, the war definitely seems to be a factor in regards to Nintendo halting the shipment of physical products to the country.

With the eShop situation, Nintendo has a statement on the Nintendo Russia site that simply reads: “We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We will share updates as the situation develops.”

The eShop in Russia is under maintenance after transactions in Russian rubles were suspended.

If these moves are intentional from Nintendo, they’d join the likes of Sony who suspended hardware and software sales in Russia, and Microsoft who also halted product sales in Russia.

Furthermore, halting product shipment isn’t the only thing Nintendo has been up to either, with the company announcing yesterday it has postponed the release of Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp “due to recent world events.”

Again, the wording is kept vague, so it’ll be interesting to see if Nintendo makes more direct statements in the future.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

