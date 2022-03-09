Nintendo delays Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp amid Russia/Ukraine conflict Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will miss its April release date in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already had a noticeable impact on the video game industry, with several developers and publishers raising funds to support the people of Ukraine. Now, an upcoming game is being delayed as a direct result of the ongoing conflict. Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, has been delayed.

Nintendo made the announcement via Twitter that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp had been delayed. “In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.”

This comes as the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, with no end to the conflict in sight. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remake of the two military strategy games released by Nintendo for the Game Boy Advance back in the early 2000s. With story and gameplay that center around war, invasion, and military combat, it stands to reason why Nintendo finds it inappropriate to release the game in today’s climate.

The video game industry has had a pretty big response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with companies like DONTNOD and 11 bit studios raising money to send aid, and major players like Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive suspending sales in Russia.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was announced back at E3 2021, and was originally slated to launch last December. The game had been delayed all the way to Spring 2022, and is now being pushed once again. There’s no new release date or release window for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and Nintendo will likely wait to see how the conflict in Ukraine involves before announcing such information. For future updates on the situation, stick with us here on Shacknews.