Monster Hunter Rise gets free week trial on Switch starting this weekend If you've been holding off on playing Monster Hunter Rise, you can dip your toes in for a free trial on Nintendo Switch starting this weekend.

Monster Hunter Rise has been kicking around on the Nintendo Switch since March 2021 now, proving to be one of the most fun games on the platform last year. It also landed on PC this year and has an expansion coming up in summer 2022 with Sunbreak. There’s a lot to look forward to if you’re a Monster Hunter Rise player, but if you’re not, Capcom and Nintendo want to help you dip your toes in. There’s a free trial for Monster Hunter Rise coming up on the Switch for an entire week and it kicks off this weekend.

Nintendo and Capcom recently announced the upcoming free trial week for Monster Hunter Rise via the Nintendo of America Twitter. Starting today, Nintendo Switch players with an active Nintendo Switch Online membership can pre-download Monster Hunter Rise and enjoy a trial of the game. The trial will begin at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on March 11 and last until 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on March 18.

A week is hardly enough time to cram in everything Monster Hunter Rise has to offer, but if you decide to get into the full game, your progress in the trial week will carry over if you stay on Switch. Monster Hunter Rise was easily a highlight of 2021’s gaming greats, earning high marks in our Shacknews review. It went on to have a solid launch on PC as well, garnering a lot of love when it was ported over back in January 2022. It also has a major content expansion coming with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak this summer 2022, which a developer livestream will reveal new details about next week.

With the free trial for Monster Hunter Rise about to arrive and new details on Sunbreak coming right around the corner, stay tuned for all of the latest news and details this coming week, right here at Shacknews.