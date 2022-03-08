Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak livestream will reveal new details next week With Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion coming up in summer 2022, we'll be getting a good look at new monsters and gameplay in mid-March.

When Monster Hunter: Sunbreak arrives this upcoming summer season, it promises to expand MH Rise with a new story, new gameplay, and a wonderful collection of new and daunting beasts to slay. Summer is still a decent amount of time off, but we’ll get to see more of what Sunbreak has in store for hunters sooner than later. A developer stream is coming up next week that will show off new gameplay and monsters from the upcoming expansion.

Capcom announced the upcoming developer stream for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on the Monster Hunter Twitter on March 8, 2022. On March 15, 2022, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, the developer team will go live on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel to share a collection of new details, monster reveals, and gameplay footage from the upcoming Sunbreak expansion. The new wyverns will likely be the major reason to watch, but we could get a look at some new gear and mechanics for the expansion as well.

Tune in to the Monster Hunter Digital Event - March 2022 for approximately 20 minutes of programming, including exciting reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more!



📅 March 15

🕑 14:00 GMT / 7:00 PDT

— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 8, 2022

Info on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has been pretty slim up to this point. We know of a few new wyverns coming to the game, including the flagship cover monster, Elder Dragon Malzeno. We also know of a new location we’ll be hunting in thanks to the trailers. However, we know little else beyond the fact that it’s getting a release this coming summer 2022.

With that in mind, the upcoming developer livestream should be an extremely illuminating presentation for those who have been waiting on new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak details. With it scheduled for next week, be sure to check it out when it goes live or keep it tuned here to Shacknews as new details drop. The Sunbreak expansion will release simultaneously on Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game when it launches.