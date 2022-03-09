Atari purchases MobyGames for $1.5 million

Atari announced yesterday it purchased MobyGames for $1.5 million from Blue Flame Labs. The move comes after strategic deals announced last year regarding the retro game streaming service Antstream as well as MobyGames.
With last year’s deal, Atari had the option to purchase MobyGames in March of 2022 as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. Clearly, Atari has decided to pursue that option.
