Atari purchases MobyGames for $1.5 million

Management of MobyGames will remain the same.
Morgan Shaver
2

Atari announced yesterday it purchased MobyGames for $1.5 million from Blue Flame Labs. The move comes after strategic deals announced last year regarding the retro game streaming service Antstream as well as MobyGames.

With last year’s deal, Atari had the option to purchase MobyGames in March of 2022 as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. Clearly, Atari has decided to pursue that option.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

